The jury in the trial of murder-accused Lucy Letby is still deliberating the verdict on the 22 charges the nurse faces.

After a female juror was discharged for personal reasons last week, the remaining seven women and four men were given a majority direction by Mr Justice Goss at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday.

The trial judge told the jury he would accept verdicts upon which at least 10 of them agree on the 15th day of their deliberations, which have so far lasted more than 76 hours.

Letby, 33, from Hereford, denies murdering seven babies and trying to murder 10 others during the course of her work on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

She has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of murder and 15 counts of attempted murder between June 2015 and June 2016.

Below, we outline each of the charges Letby is facing.

Count 1

Charged with murder of Baby A on 8 June, 2015.

Count 2

Charged with attempted murder of Baby B between 8 June, 2015 and 11 June, 2015.

Count 3

Charged with murder of Baby C on 14 June, 2015.

Count 4

Charged with murder of Baby D on 22 June, 2015.

Count 5

Charged with murder of Baby E on 4 August, 2015.

Count 6

Charged with attempted murder of Baby F on 5 August, 2015.

Count 7

Charged with attempted murder of Baby G on 7 September, 2015.

Count 8

Charged with attempted murder of Baby G on 21 September, 2015.

Count 9

Charged with attempted murder of Baby G on 21 September, 2015.

Count 10

Charged with attempted murder of Baby H on 26 September, 2015.

Count 11

Charged with attempted murder of Baby H on 27 September, 2015.

Count 12

Charged with murder of Baby I on 23 October, 2015.

Count 13

Charged with attempted murder of Baby J on 27 November, 2015.

Count 14

Charged with attempted murder of Baby K on 17 February, 2015.

Count 15

Charged with attempted murder of Baby L on 9 April, 2016.

Count 16

Charged with attempted murder of Baby M on 9 April, 2016.

Count 17

Charged with attempted murder of Baby N on 3 June, 2016.

Count 18

Charged with attempted murder of Baby N on 15 June, 2016.

Count 19

Charged with attempted murder of Baby N on 15 June, 2016.

Count 20

Charged with murder of Baby O on 23 June, 2016.

Count 21

Charged with murder of Baby P on 24 June, 2016.

Count 22

Charged with attempted murder of Baby Q on 25 June, 2016.