A man who stored the gun used to murder journalist Lyra McKee has been jailed for seven years.

Niall Sheerin, 29, pleaded guilty earlier this year to possession of a pistol and ammunition with intent to enable another person to endanger life.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead on 18 April 2019 while she observed rioting in the Creggan area of Derry. Her killer has never been found and the investigation into her murder continues.

The gun used to kill the journalist - a Hammerli X-Esse .22 pistol - was found wrapped in plastic bags in a hollow behind a telegraph pole in a field in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry in 2020.

Bullets and a spent ammunition magazine were also discovered in the package.

DNA linked to Sheerin was found on the weapon and ballistics tests showed the pistol had been used in five shootings in the city in the previous 21 months, including Ms McKee’s murder.

The dissident republican organisation styling itself as the New IRA admitted responsibility for her murder.

Sheerin, of Tyrconnell Street, Derry, admitted possession of the weapon on dates unknown between 11 September 2018 and 6 June 2020.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison and a further five years on licence during a court hearing in Belfast on Wednesday.

At an earlier hearing, a defence barrister insisted Sheerin had no knowledge of how the weapon had been used prior to him storing it for a “short period of time”.

The Crown contended that Sheerin was aware he was storing a gun on behalf of the New IRA.

However, prosecutors accepted that they could not establish whether the defendant would have been aware of the specific history of the gun.

Following the sentencing, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said the investigation into the shooting of the journalist remained “very much active”.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “Lyra McKee, at just 29 years old, died after being shot in Creggan, in Derry/Londonderry, on 18 April 2019.

“It’s over three years now since that tragic day, and the pain felt by Lyra’s loved ones is understandably as raw as ever.

“I want to thank members of the public for their support, and I’m keen to reassure the community that we remain committed to working with them and our partner agencies to stop the corrosive influence of terrorists.

“Our investigation into Lyra’s murder, as demonstrated by today’s sentencing, is very much active. And, with continued support, we will work tirelessly to bring those responsible before the courts.

“We are very grateful to the independent charity Crimestoppers, which is now offering an increased reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the prosecution of those responsible.”

Additional reporting by Press Association