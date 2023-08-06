For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 12 year-old boy has been killed in a hit-and-run on the M62 motorway in West Yorkshire.

The child was struck by a vehicle on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 between junctions 25 and 26 near Cleckheaton at around 9.50pm on Saturday. He was found in the westbound carriageway and the vehicle involved failed to stop at the scene, police say.

Detectives say they believe the boy, who has not been named, was trying to make his way from the central reservation to the hard shoulder when the fatal collision took place.

Earlier, police had received reports, shortly after 9.30pm, of a one-vehicle collision involving an Audi Q5 on the slip road to Hartshead Services. Subsequent reports, just before the collision that killed the boy, said that two people were seen walking along the motorway.

Emergency services in attendance located a man on the hard shoulder of the motorway and he was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and is currently in custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident that has resulted in the death of a young boy. We have specialist officers supporting his family at this extremely difficult time.

“We understand that he was trying to make his way from the central reservation to the hard shoulder when he has been hit by a vehicle. The driver of this vehicle has not stopped at the scene or reported this collision to the police, and I would urge them to come forward now and assist us in our enquiries.

“We are also asking anyone who was driving along the M62 between Hartshead Moor and the M606 last night between 9.30pm and 9.50pm to please check any dashcam footage you may have of this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting log 1786 of 5 August.

A full closure of the M62 in both directions between junctions 25 and 26 was put in place overnight while emergency services dealt with this incident. This has now been lifted.