Fire rips through historic Crooked House pub days after sale to private buyer

A fire has gutted the 18th century Crooked House pub just days after it was sold to a private buyer.

Firefighters and police were called to the pub in Himley, West Midlands, at 10.45pm on Saturday.

Photos from the scene show the well-known pub engulfed in fire.

The blaze was extinguished and no-one was reported to have been injured, Staffordshire Police said.

Police and fire investigators are now working to establish the cause of the fire.

It comes just days after Marston’s was reported to have sold the pub to a private buyer.

A Facebook post from The Crooked House said on July 27: “The Crooked House has been sold. Unlikely to open its doors again.

“Marston’s have sold the site to a private buyer for alternative use, that is all we know.”

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: “We are appealing for information after a fire at a derelict building in Himley late Saturday evening.

“Officers were called to a report of a fire at what used to be the Crooked House pub on Himley Road at 10.45pm.

“Crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance and had extinguished the blaze. No-one was believed to be inside the building and no-one has been reported injured.

“We are now working with fire investigators to establish the cause of the fire. Fire investigators are inspecting the scene and officers are making local inquiries to secure any information that might help the investigation.

“Anyone who may have any information that could help with the investigation are asked to get in touch. You can contact us through live chat on our website – www.staffordshire.police.uk – or call 101, quoting incident number 761 of August 5. Alternatively, to guarantee anonymity, contact Crimestoppers at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”