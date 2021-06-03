Four-way machete brawl in broad daylight leaves man fighting for his life

A man is in critical condition after a fight involving four men armed with machetes and hammers in London.

Video of the incident shows one man, stripped to the waist and barefoot, holding a machete in one hand and a hammer in the other, while lunging at the other men.

A second man, in grey jogging bottoms and a navy T-shirt, is seen holding a carving knife.

Residents who lived close to where the incident took place, in Barge Walk in north Greenwich, are heard calling for the violence to stop, with one woman shouting: “It’s not worth it, stop it.”

One witness told the Sun: “There were four guys - they got into a fight and all of them had a knife. One of them had a machete almost 20 inches long.

“It looked like three of the guys were fighting the fourth. They all seemed to be on the same side, apart from him. The fight went on in a big circle around the buildings - it covered about 200 metres and it went on for about eight minutes.

“They were chasing each other, throwing bottles at each other, using the knives - it looked like more than just one was wounded, but the man who was injured looked to be in a bad way. They said he wasn’t doing well.”

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told My London: “I’m sick of the stabbings in this area, the drugs and crime are rife.”

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 4.30pm on Wednesday and detectives from the South East Basic Command Unit are investigating in consultation with officers from the Met Police specialist crime command.

One man, believed to be in his 30s, is fighting for his life with stab injuries.

The three other men were seen running from the scene and no arrests have been made at this stage.

A spokesperson from the Met Police has confirmed officers are investigating after a stabbing in Greenwich.

He said: “Police were called at 4.23pm to Barge Walk in south-east London to reports of men fighting. A man was found at the scene with apparent stab wounds. London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene.

“The man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition. There are no arrests arrests at this time. A crime scene is in place and enquiries continue.”

Detective Inspector Dave Ryan, said: “This was a shocking incident that occurred in broad daylight outside people’s homes.

“A man is now fighting for his life in hospital and we all need to work together to stop these acts of violence. I am asking anyone with information or phone footage to make contact.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 or contact them via Twitter.

The capital has seen a number of violent incidents take place in recent days. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy was found stabbed by a gang using large knives during a mass brawl in London’s Hyde Park.

Video footage of the attack captured by frightened onlookers appeared to show the boy being chased by several masked male figures carrying knives and long poles.

The incident unfolded while the park was still packed with crowds of people towards the end of the hottest day of the year so far.