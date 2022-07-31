For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email

A man has been charged with murder as a body was found in the search for Madison Wright.

Garry Bennett, 36, has been charged with murder and will appear at Southend Magistrates Court on Monday, 1 August 2022, Essex Police said.

Officers investigating the disappearance said a body was found at Wat Tyler Country Park in Pitsea, Essex. The park and the nearby recycling centre remain shut while officers continue with enquiries.

The formal identification process is yet to take place but Ms Wright’s family have been informed of the development and continue to be supported by specialist detectives.

Ms Wright from Basildon in Essex, is 5ft 8in, slim, with hazel eyes and shoulder length blonde hair. She has not been seen or heard from since 8.30am on Friday 22 July. She has a dream catcher tattoo on her left arm and a tattoo of a rose on her right hand.

Madison Wright, 30, of Basildon in Essex, has been missing since 22 July and her car was found on 26 July (Essex Police/ PA)

Her car, a black Vauxhall Astra, was found four days later on 26 July in Brackendale Avenue in Basildon.

Officers have urged anyone with information about her disappearance to come forward. Detectives have also appealed to anyone with information about her car - registration EU13 JVW – between 8.30am on 22 July and 26 July to come forward.

A spokesperson from Essex Police said: “Today, officers have charged a man with murder as they continue their enquiries into Madison’s disappearance.

“Garry Bennett, 36 of Caister Drive, Pitsea has been charged with murder. He will appear at Southend Magistrates Court on Monday 1 August 2022.

“Yesterday (Saturday 30 July), a body was discovered at Wat Tyler Country Park. The park and the nearby recycling centre remain shut whilst officers continue with enquiries.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.”