A driver who ran over a knifeman in an attempt to stop him stabbing his ex-wife to death in the street will face no further police action.

The 26-year-old, known only as Abraham, was arrested on suspicion of murder after he hit and killed Leon McCaskre in Maida Vale, west London, last week.

The Metropolitan Police have now confirmed he has been released with no further action after officers reviewed the law around self-defence and defence of another.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson, who has led the investigation for the Metropolitan Police, said: “Having reviewed the CCTV evidence and taken statements of numerous members of the public and attending officers, as well as reviewing the legal position regarding self-defence and defence of another, a decision has been taken that the driver of the car, a 26-year-old man will face no further police action.

“He is considered a vital witness to our investigation and will be offered support from professionals to help him come to terms with the terrifying situation he was confronted with.

“It is vitally important that when a person dies there is a thorough investigation into all of the circumstances and this has taken place. Such decisions must be thoroughly examined and while this process takes time this has been a priority for my team. The man’s legal advisors have been informed of this decision.

“Inquests have opened in relation to both deaths and my team will continue to work to provide evidence for the coroner. We continue to appeal for witnesses to this incident who have yet to speak to police to come forward and do so.”

Abraham previously told how he had been driving to work at about 9am on 24 January when he witnessed Leon McCaskre, 41, attacking 43-year-old Yasmin Chkaifi in front of horrified onlookers in Chippenham Road just metres from her home.

The engineer, who is married with young children, said his “instant thought” was to protect the mother of two as he drove his blue Renault Clio towards McCaskre in a bid to stop him.

But Chkaifi could not be saved, and both she and McCaskre died of their injuries at the scene.

It has since emerged the knifeman, who also went by the name McCaskie, was wanted by police after failing to turn up to court just weeks earlier over allegations he had breached a stalking order by approaching Chkaifi in July 2021.

Chkaifi’s family praised the driver as “our hero” and suggested he should receive an honour from the Queen – while more than 75,000 people signed an online petition calling for the investigation into his actions to be dropped.

In an interview with The Independent last week, Abraham’s lawyer Tasnime Akunjee said his client had been left “traumatised” by the murder investigation.

The solicitor also revealed relatives of the mother-of-two were in the process of arranging a private meeting with him.