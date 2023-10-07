For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been jailed after attempting to kill two soliders outside a pub in Maidstone in Kent.

Anthony Deeprose, 30, drove his Vauxhall Corsa over one of the soldiers’ heads and hit the other following an argument with the pair outside a Wetherspoon pub.

Deeprose was jailed for 27 years at Maidstone Crown Court after being found guilty of two counts of attempted murder.

A Kent Police spokesperson told the court that the incident occurred when Mr Deeprose was out with friends at a pub on 12 November 2022. A group of soldiers were also at an event nearby, raising money for the Help The Heroes charity.

Following an altercation at the pub, Deeprose punched one of the soldiers, Alex White, in the head.

Despite being disqualified from driving, he then got into his car and drove it directly at the other soldiers, knocking over Ben Walsh and colliding with George Wilkie.

He then drove off before turning back, deliberately driving over Mr Walsh’s head as he lay in the road.

The two soldiers, Ben Walsh, and George Wilkie, were taken to a London hospital to be treated for their injuries. Mr Walsh “suffered life-changing injuries”.

Detective Constable Mark Butler, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Deeprose knew he was likely to cause serious harm to those he drove towards and it is only by chance that we were not dealing with fatalities. Nonetheless, one of the victims suffered life-changing injuries and many of those involved would have been traumatised by this appalling incident.

“I would like to commend the victims and witnesses who have supported our investigation throughout and ensured this dangerous individual is now serving a lengthy prison sentence. The staff at the public house and the victims’ friends should also be congratulated for the first aid they gave to the two injured men immediately after the incident, and the subsequent assistance they provided to the emergency services.”