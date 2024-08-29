Support truly

Swedish police have made an arrest after two British travel agents were found shot dead in a burnt-out rental car in Sweden.

Business partners and best friends Farooq Abdulrazaq, 37, and Juan Cifuentes, 33, had travelled for an overnight business trip to Denmark on 14 July to promote their agency, Empire Holidays.

Family members reported the pair missing after they failed to board their return flight to London.

The pair were found dead in the Swedish city of Malmo, inside a rented Toyota RAV4 left in the Fosie industrial area.

Farooq Abdulrazaq was found dead in a car ( Facebook )

Police were still looking into the double murder both in Britain and the UK, according to Swedish prosecutors.

In a statement, they said: “The prosecutor has today arrested a person on probable cause suspected of aiding and abetting the murder of two British citizens who were found dead in a burnt-out car in Malmö on 14 July this year.

“There will now be interrogations, both with the suspect and others.”

Magnus Pettersson, head of the preliminary investigation, said prosecutors had until Sunday 1 September to decide whether or not the suspect should remain in custody.

A close friend told The Independent he feared it may have been a targeted attack but did not believe the business partners would have got into trouble in Sweden.

“Farooq helped out so much with charities, he had absolutely nothing to do with drugs or gangs.”

He added the pair were very close “like Tom and Jerry”. He added: “You have your best mate – sometimes you fall out, but they always stuck together. They managed to mix business and friendship and make it work. They were trying to promote their business by going into new areas, looking for hotspots and posting online to get people to come in.

“Farooq was bubbly and friendly at the mosque. He always attended prayers on time.

Farooq Abdulrazak was one of two men whose bodies were discovered in a burned out car in Sweden after they failed to return home from a business trip to Scandinavia (Family Handout/PA) ( PA Media )

“Farooq was an outstanding member of the community and one of the best guys I have ever met. He was a great character and really community-minded. He didn’t have children but was married. I’m not worried about him because he always gave to charity. I’ve been so upset.”

The pair ran a travel agency called Empire Holidays together and had posted pictures of them posing in the sea in Mexico and Colombia in recent months.

Mr Cifuentes used to play lower-league football for Welwyn Garden City.

Their families released a shared tribute through the Metropolitan Police: “We are sincerely devastated, broken in many ways words cannot describe. We have lost two beautiful innocent hardworking souls. Our loss has not only shattered our family and friends but has also impacted our local community deeply.

Juan Cifuentes, 33, from north London, was named by police as one of two men whose bodies were discovered in a burned-out car in Sweden (Family handout/PA) ( PA Media )

“Farooq is a beautiful, selfless, humble soul, someone always willing to help others.

“There was never a day that goes by where he didn’t help someone through a kind act, generous words, support with a good cause or being hospitable. He is an amazing son, husband, brother, uncle and friend who provided security, comfort, and love, and always bought laughter and light upon everyone.”

“Juan was a devout Muslim, he was a pillar of strength and compassion, always present for those in need, regardless of their faith. His legacy lives on in his children, who embody the love and values he instilled in them.

“A brilliant footballer and hardworking man, he united people from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impact on everyone he met. His memory will forever inspire us.”

Swedish outlet TV4 claimed their bodies were burnt so badly they would need to be identified with dental records.