Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man arrested over ‘Manchester Arena bomber’ Halloween costume

Pictures of man wearing headdress with slogan ‘I love Ariana Grande’ on T-shirt caused fury

Dave Higgens
Thursday 02 November 2023 08:27
<p>Police responding after the attack at the Manchester Arena</p>

Police responding after the attack at the Manchester Arena

(PA)

A man has been arrested after complaints about somebody appearing on social media wearing a Halloween costume depicting Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi.

Abedi killed 22 people as well as himself when he detonated a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the arena in May 2017.

Pictures of a man wearing an Arabic-style headdress, with the slogan “I love Ariana Grande” on his T-shirt, and carrying a rucksack with “Boom” and “TNT” written on the front, caused fury when they were posted earlier this week.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “North Yorkshire Police can confirm that a man has been arrested after the force received complaints about a man wearing an offensive costume on social media depicting murderer Salman Abedi, who killed 22 people at Manchester Arena.

“The man was arrested on 1 November on suspicion of a number of offences including using a public communication network to send offensive messages.

“He remains in police custody for questioning at this time.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in