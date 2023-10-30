Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

Andy Burnham: How the Manchester bombing shaped my response to terror in Middle East

Andy Burnham had only been mayor of Greater Manchester for two weeks when Manchester Arena was attacked – and says it has shaped not only how he views the war between Israel and Palestine, but how he feels the Labour Party should respond

Monday 30 October 2023 13:24
Comments
<p>‘I understand the dangers of responding to the terrorist’s trap,’ says Andy Burnham </p>

‘I understand the dangers of responding to the terrorist’s trap,’ says Andy Burnham

(PA)

On Friday evening, Greater Manchester’s political leaders issued a unanimous, cross-party statement on the Israeli-Palestinian crisis. It was not, as some suggested, an opportunistic move. It was instead the product of careful deliberation by 12 people doing our best to find a balanced and unifying way forward for our different communities.

For my part, it sought to reflect painful lessons I have learnt from the three previous times in my career I have had to react to heinous acts of terrorism: in 2001, 2005 and 2017.

The evil of terrorism comes not just from the shock, fear and revulsion it creates in the moment, but also from the reaction it seeks. It craves a response in kind. It is perpetrated by those who want permanent conflict between people and a never-ending cycle of violence. This is why the best responses to it are often those which feel counterintuitive and are clear-eyed about the terrorist’s trap.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in