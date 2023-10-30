Andy Burnham: How the Manchester bombing shaped my response to terror in Middle East

On Friday evening, Greater Manchester’s political leaders issued a unanimous, cross-party statement on the Israeli-Palestinian crisis. It was not, as some suggested, an opportunistic move. It was instead the product of careful deliberation by 12 people doing our best to find a balanced and unifying way forward for our different communities.

For my part, it sought to reflect painful lessons I have learnt from the three previous times in my career I have had to react to heinous acts of terrorism: in 2001, 2005 and 2017.

The evil of terrorism comes not just from the shock, fear and revulsion it creates in the moment, but also from the reaction it seeks. It craves a response in kind. It is perpetrated by those who want permanent conflict between people and a never-ending cycle of violence. This is why the best responses to it are often those which feel counterintuitive and are clear-eyed about the terrorist’s trap.