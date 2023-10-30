Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Labour’s Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has warned Sir Keir Starmer it is “simply not possible” to have a clear party position quickly on the current Israel-Hamas crisis.

Writing for The Independent, the senior Labour figure issued a plea not to brand as “disloyal” those who – like himself – have defied the party leader to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Mr Burnham also urged that lessons are learned from the flawed response to 9/11 terror attacks – arguing that Israel’s actions against Hamas “should be as targeted as possible”.

At least 13 Labour frontbenchers are opposed to Mr Starmer’s own position, with a host of shadow ministers and devolved leaders breaking ranks in recent days.

Mr Burnham said it was “healthy” for the party to share different views and current crisis was “an entirely different situation” to normal politics in plea for understanding.

“In times like this, it is simply not possible quickly to arrive at a clear party line,” said the influential Manchester mayor. “People will have different views and it is healthy for those views to be aired.”

Mr Burnham added: “MPs’ feelings will change daily as they react to events, balance views of constituents and try to formulate a settled view. Let’s not brand them as disloyal or as if they don’t care about innocent lives.”

Sir Keir will not sack shadow ministers rebelling over the party’s refusal to back a ceasefire in Gaza, frontencher Peter Kyle indicated on Sunday.

The shadow science secretary told the BBC that the Labour leadership would “continue engaging” with the dozen or so frontbenchers unhappy with Sir Keir’s stance – but there was no sign of a shift from the leadership.

Sir Keir Starmer and Andy Burnham (PA Wire)

And Darren Jones, Labour’s shadow chief Treasury secretary, told the BBC’s Westminster Hour that frontbenchers who want a ceasefire “should continue to make their case to Keir Starmer … it’s right and proper that individual MPs represent their individual constituencies in Westminster”.

Sir Keir has called for a “humanitarian pause” in the fighting to allow for aid to be delivered to civilians – but continues to support Israel’s right to defend itself as it steps up its ground invasion.

Mr Burnham urged support for Sir Keir, his shadow cabinet and all Labour MP – arguing that they should have “the support and space they need to face the defining challenge of our generation”.

But the Greater Manchester mayor issued his own warning about the lessons that should be learned from the US-UK invasion of Iraq after 9/11.

“While there remains a case for the removal of Saddam, I can’t justify the rage, the rhetoric, the haste with which it was done nor the lack of a plan for the aftermath,” Mr Burnham wrote.

“Because of that, the US-UK action resulted in huge harm to innocent civilians and the sense of injustice about it recruited some to the terrorists’ cause. If the response to 9/11 was supposed to root out terrorism, it is hard not to conclude it did anything but,” he added.

Despite Mr Burnham’s call for a ceasefire, the Labour mayor said he “support any nation’s right to respond to terrorism to protect their citizens, including Israel’s [right]”.

“If the goal is to end terrorism, my experience tells me that action should be as targeted as possible and avoid any sense that it is disproportionate or indiscriminate,” he wrote.

“It should not be taken in haste but with a clear, understood plan for the aftermath. Wherever possible, politicians should create space for people on both sides to come together and lead the response.”

Keir Starmer under pressure to change stance on ceasefire (PA)

Shadow ministers Naz Shah, Paul Barker and Afzal Khan all openly challenged Sir Keir’s refusal to support a ceasefire, after Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and mayors Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham all defied the leadership.

Shadow veterans minister Rachel Hopkins, shadow local government minister Sarah Owen and shadow domestic violence minister Jess Phillips, and Labour whip Kim Leadbeater all retweeted calls for a ceasefire on X/Twitter on Saturday.

Labour’s shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood has also appeared to drift from the “party line” by warning Israel against any “collective punishment” of civilians in Gaza.

“My position, as well as that of my party, has been that it is absolutely essential that there is a clear distinction between a terrorist group and the innocent civilians of Gaza, who have suffered for so long and do not deserve collective punishment,” she wrote in a letter to constituents shared with the Telegraph.

The senior shadow cabinet member also said she had told individuals at “every level’ in the party that Sir Keir’s remarks on LBC had caused “immense distress”.

The Labour leader has also angered many in the party with comments on LBC Radio in which he appeared to back the cutting of power and water to Gaza – which he clarified 10 days later, insisting: “I was not saying that Israel had the right to cut off water, food, fuel or medicines.”

Labour is thought to be considering disciplinary action against Labour MP Andy McDonald for using the phrase “between the river and the sea” at a pro-Palestine rally at the weekend. Mr Kyle told Times Radio: “I don’t think that people should use that phrase because of the impact it has.”

On Sunday, 35 councillors in the borough of Brent, north-west London, signed a statement pressing for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Over 300 Labour councillors have now signed an open letter to Sir Keir backing calls for a ceasefire.