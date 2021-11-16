Man attacked a woman before telling police she was injured making a TikTok video

A man attacked a woman in a hotel then told police she was injured from bumping heads making a TikTok video, just a month after being released from jail for assaulting her.

Craig Goodwin carried out his latest attack on the victim after jealously lashing out because she spoke to other men in the hotel bar at Gatwick Airport, West Sussex.

The 33-year-old launched the assault around a month after being released from prison for punching the same victim in an earlier incident, police said.

Goodwin breached a restraining order banning him from contacting the woman when he went to the hotel with her on 25 September.

In the early hours of the next morning he punched her, then when she tried to escape he carried on hitting her, police said.

Hotel staff called the cops and when officers arrived they found Goodwin hiding in the bushes outside the hotel.

He claimed the woman was injured when they bumped heads making a TikTok video.

But Goodwin, from Pagham, West Sussex, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and breaching a restraining order.

At Lewes Crown Court on 25 October, Goodwin pleaded guilty to both offences and was jailed for a total of three years and three months.

Investigating officer PC Kate Bailey from the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit (SIU) said on Monday: “The victim of this case was highly distressed by the assault upon her.

“Goodwin tried to blame the victim, but thanks to the hard work of officers and support from the victim, he had no choice but to plead guilty when the evidence was presented in court.”

Sussex Police said after the sentencing that violence against women and girls is widespread and encouraged people to challenge misogyny.

A spokesman said: “We need people, specifically men, to challenge their own behaviours and recognise the impact this has on the victim and others.

“Violence against women and girls result in devastating harm to individuals and society and can also manifest in misogyny, verbal abuse, inappropriate behaviour which can lead to violence.”

