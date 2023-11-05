Man charged with attempted murder of police officer after ‘serious assault’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man will appear in court charged with attempted murder after an officer was called to his Essex home.

David Coe, 45, is alleged to have assaulted a police constable who was called out to his home in First Avenue, Canvey Island at 4am on Saturday.

The Essex Police officer was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Mr Coe has been charged with attempted murder in connection with this investigation and has been remanded into custody.

He will next appear at Southend Magistrates Court on Monday November 6.

DCS Andrew Waldie said: “Officers from our Castle Point and Rochford CID have carried out a thorough investigation working with the Crown Prosecution Service to secure the charge.

“The safety of our officers and of the public is our priority. The officer was responding to concerns from the public and has been assaulted on arrival. This is totally unacceptable.”

“Assaults against police officers should never be accepted as part of the job we do, and we will continue to support this officer whilst he recovers.”