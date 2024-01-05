Man, 49, charged after shots fired at cinema, house and newsagent in Liverpool

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 49-year-old man has been charged after shots were fired from three locations in Liverpool, Merseyside, according to police.

Merseyside Police said Leslie Garrett, of Ternhall Road, Liverpool, was charged with one count of possession of a firearm to endanger life, two of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and one count of attempted robbery.

It comes after reports of gunshots were received from a newsagents, with further incidents outside a cinema and a nearby house on Wednesday evening. No-one was injured.

Garrett also faces one charge of possession of ammunition without a certificate. He will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Police were called to the News and Booze store, known locally as Sangha newsagents, after reports that a man had entered the shop at about 8pm, threatened the store assistant and demanded cash before firing a gun and leaving the store empty-handed.

At 8.50pm, police received a second report of shots being fired at Showcase Cinemas after a man entered carrying a firearm (Liverpool Echo)

At 8.50pm, police received a second report of shots being fired at Showcase Cinemas after a man entered carrying a firearm and allegedly threatened two workers. Gunshots were also heard at a property at about 10.20pm, according to further reports made to police.

Families watching the new children’s film Wonka were placed in lockdown for 45 minutes before being escorted in small groups to their cars by police.

In a statement, Merseyside Police said: “Merseyside Police has charged a man with firearms offences following incidents in Croxteth and Norris Green on Wednesday, 3 December.

“Leslie Garrett, 49, from Ternhall Road, Fazakerley, from has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life; two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence; attempt robbery and possession of ammunition without a certificate.”