CCTV shows alleged Liverpool gunman shooting inside newsagents

A gunman opened fire inside a Liverpool newsagent moments before gunfire broke out outside Showcase Cinema on Wednesday, 3 January.

Merseyside Police were called to Sangha’s newsagents at around 8:30pm after a man reportedly threatened store assistants and fired a gun before leaving empty-handed.

CCTV from the shop shows a hooded man in joggers and flip-flops carrying a large firearm, which he points and fires at the shop counter.

No staff were injured, however, a shop assistant was extremely distressed by the ordeal according to police.

A 49-year-old man from Fazakerley was arrested by armed officers at 4:46am on Thursday 4 January, and has yet to be named by police.