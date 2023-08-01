Police hunt for man who asked young boys to kick him in the groin for cash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched a hunt for a man who approached two young boys in Cheshire and offered them cash to kick him in the groin in a “concerning” incident.

The man first approached the boys, both under the age of 10, in a subway near Vulcan Close, Warrington, at around midday on 24 July and gave them “a large amount of cash”.

He then approached the boys again in the same area on 28 July and asked them to kick him in the groin in exchange for more money.

Cheshire Police has launched an investigation and is calling on anyone who might have information about the incident to contact them.

The force also urged any parents whose children may have been offered money by a stranger to report it to officers.

The unknown suspect is described as white, approximately 60 years old, with grey, short, straight hair, and clean-shaven.

Man, in his 60s, approaches young boys twice in the space of a week (Google)

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and jeans. His vehicle has been described as a large black vehicle.

Danielle Taylor, detective constable at Cheshire Police, said: “The behaviour of this male is concerning, and enquiries are ongoing in relation to this incident,” she said.

“Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a male matching this description in the area described.”

She added: “The same goes for anyone who is aware of their child being offered money by a stranger.

“If you have any information, please contact Cheshire Police on 101, or through our website, and quote IML-1607321.”