A man has been jailed for killing his “caring” neighbour in a violent row last year.

Andrew Gardner, 41, confronted 19-year-old LeSean Williams after he made “derogatory comments” to a friend of Mr Gardner’s on the street where they both lived in Handsworth, Birmingham.

Mr Gardner’s friend, who had been living with him at his home had complained that Williams had mocked her facial disfigurement.

Distressed, Mr Gardner confronted his neighbour but the altercation quickly turned violent with both men wielding knives, and Mr Gardner suffering a fatal wound to the chest.

Williams, who is now 20, fled the scene on an electric scooter as Mr Gardner collapsed upon returning home. A short time later, he died of his injuries in hospital.

On 20 March, Williams pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Birmingham Crown Court. Today, he was sentenced to three years in prison, with police describing the case as “terribly sad.”

“This is a terribly sad case where a man has lost his life defending his friend. His family had described him as ‘caring’ and told us at the time of his death”, Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood of the West Midlands Police homicide unit said.

“His passing will leave a big hole in our lives, but he will be forever in our hearts.”