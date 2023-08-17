Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two men have denied murdering a 21-year-old whose body was found on a country path.

Owen Fairclough was found dead on the path near Risley Lane, Breaston, Derbyshire, on 23 June.

At a hearing at Derby Crown Court on Monday, Jack Towell and David Oswald pleaded not guilty to his murder and having an offensive weapon.

Co-defendant Jason Hill was not asked to enter pleas.

Adjourning the case, Judge Shaun Smith KC said: “Your case is provisionally adjourned for trial until January of next year.

“Whether or not it is a trial on that date depends on the investigation.”

Towell, 21, of Castle Boulevard, Nottingham, appeared in court in an all-grey tracksuit, with Oswald, 30, of Granville Square, Birmingham, appearing via video link from HMP Nottingham.

Both will face trial at the same court on 22 January next year.

Hill, 21, of no fixed address, also appeared via video link from HMP Nottingham.

All three were remanded into custody and will appear again at Derby Crown Court on 23 October.

Owen had his whole future to look forward to and really wanted his own family one day. We are devastated to lose him Family of Owen Fairclough

In a statement released by Derbyshire Police in June, Mr Fairclough’s family said: “Owen was a loving young man. He loved his family and his job.

“He was a homely, kind person who loved cooking.

“Owen had his whole future to look forward to and really wanted his own family one day.

“We are devastated to lose him.”