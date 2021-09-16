Man jailed after CCTV operator witnessed rape

A man has been jailed for more than eight years after a CCTV operator witnessed him raping a woman in Swansea.

Turkey Al-Turkey, 26, of Cwm Level Road in Brynhyfryd, Swansea, had been drinking alcohol with his victim at the city’s promenade before the attack on July 18.

Al-Turkey, an Iraqi asylum seeker, pleaded guilty to rape and has been handed a sentence of eight years and eight months, as reported by the BBC.

Swansea Crown Court heard that a CCTV operator in the city saw that the woman was intoxicated and was laying motionless during the assault.

The operator used the public address system to say “Get off her. She’s drunk. I’m calling the police”.

When police arrived they were unable to rouse the woman and she later told them at the police station she could be recall anything from the incident.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, she said: “What’s happened to me cannot be erased and will remain with me for the rest of my life.

“He has killed the spontaneous, joyful, carefree version of myself and only time will tell whether these traits return in full.”

The court heard that GHB was not found in the victim’s urine, however as it leaves the body quickly, could not be discounted completely.

Prosecutor Carina Hughes said: “Due to to her level of unconsciousness on CCTV, the prosecution felt it went over and above what we expected and anticipated from intoxication.”

As well as his prison sentence, Al-Turkey will also be placed on the sex offenders register for life.

The 26-year-old arrived in the UK in November 2018, the court heard. However Judge Paul Thomas said he expects Al-Turkey to be deported upon his release from prison.