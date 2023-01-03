For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A 60-year-old man has been killed in an assault at a care home as a fellow resident has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A murder investigation is under way by Metropolitan Police officers who have arrested a 44-year-old male resident of the care home.

Police were called to an adult care facility in Lansbury Drive, Hayes, on Monday, 2 January, at around 11.50pm.

The incident occurred at Imperial Lodge care home in Hayes (Google )

Officers and a team from the London Ambulance Service attended but despite the best efforts of the emergency services the man, aged 60, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Met Police spokesman said: “A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Hayes.

“His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

“A 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at a west London police station.

“Both the deceased and the man arrested were residents at the facility. Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command investigate.

“Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6884/2Jan. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The murder comes just days after 39-year-old Stephanie Hansen was murdered at her home in Hayes.

Sheldon Rodrigues, 29, Hayes will appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 3 January charged with her murder.

Rodrigues was arrested after officers were called to a residential address in Willenhall Drive, Hayes on Saturday, 31 December. Stephanie - who lived at the address - was found deceased inside the property with stab injuries.

The Independent has approached Imperial Lodge care home for comment but the facility refused to comment on the incident.