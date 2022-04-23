Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.

Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.

Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder.

Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.

Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner opened and lay in wait just a day after she had got a restraining order against him.

He tried to strangle Lien, 50, with the rope he had before using a knife inside the bar to stab her.

Had Ms Jordan, and Mr Trask, who were passing the VCC Boutique on the Tonbridge high street not intervened, Dinh would have likely succeeded.

When Lien walked through the shop door at 9am on 11 March 2020 she heard footsteps and turned around to see Dinh gripping the piece of rope.

He then locked the door before wrapping the rope around her neck and attempting to gouge her eyes out with his thumbs.

He also stabbed her in the neck, damaging the muscle and narrowly missing her jugular vein.

Lien managed to pull the rope off her and began shouting for help. She tried to run, but her ex-husband grabbed her by the hair.

Trapped, she pleaded with Dinh - a father-of-two - not to leave their children without a mother.

Ms Jordan and Mr Trask, who were walking past the salon, heard Lien’s screams.

The pair managed to wrestle Dinh off his ex-wife, allowing her to escape, before sitting on him until officers arrived.

Dinh was convicted of the attempted murder of his ex-wife and admitted to breaching a restraining order at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday.

During the trial, Lien said: “In that moment I just thought I had to protect and rescue myself, hence I said that to him.

“I pleaded to him to let go. I asked him to think about the children. I said I didn’t want my children to be without a mum.”

“I was hoping the staff would come in in time to help me.”

Judge St John-Stevens commended the bravery of Ms Jordan and Mr Trask for restraining her knife-wielding attacker.

While Mr Trask was too ill to attend the sentencing, he told Ms Jordan that their intervention had “undoubtedly saved her life”.

Both will receive a High Sheriff Award for Bravery.

Ms Jordan said: “We were just passing the nail bar on our way for breakfast when I heard a woman asking for help.”

Lien had married Dinh in 2011 after she was rescued from a detention centre in Hong Kong before moving to the UK, the court heard.

But the marriage broke down after Dinh became increasingly controlling, eventually threatening to kill her if she ever left him.

He had been issued with a restraining order the day before he tried to murder Lien.

Defence barrister Ben Temple said the brutal attack had been a “knee-jerk reaction” to the court order and the “catastrophic impact” of losing the support of his wife and family.

He explained to the court that Dinh had “liberated” his wife 30 years ago from a refugee camp in Hong Kong and said: “It’s a terrible symmetry that it should end with his self-destruction.”

Dinh, who had been drinking in the early morning before the attempted murder, later claimed he was only trying to kill himself, but this was rejected by the jury.

During the ordeal, Dinh even kissed his ex-partner before continuing with the attack, the court was told.

Judge Philip St John-Stevens told Dinh: “I saw you give evidence and I saw little remorse.”

As well as being sentenced to 28 years in prison, Dinh, of Rowan Mews, Tonbridge, was given an extended licence period of four years.

Judge Philip St John-Stevens said the “horrific” attack had left the victim with physical and psychological harm.

Detective Chief Inspector Garry Cook added: “Dinh was responsible for a truly horrific assault, which left his victim suffering some quite appalling injuries.

“His actions were clearly premeditated.

“As well as the rope, Dinh had brought with him accelerants and we believe it was his intention to set fire to the shop after the assault.

“I hope today’s sentence will provide some comfort to the victim, who will hopefully be assured that Dinh will have to serve a significant time in prison before he can be considered for release.

“I would also like to thank those members of the public who bravely intervened and prevented Dinh from causing any further harm and whose prompt actions may have even saved the victim’s life.”