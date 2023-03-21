Man set on fire while walking home from Birmingham mosque

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has suffered facial burns after his jacket was set on fire while he was walking home from a mosque in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said officers were examining CCTV and social media footage of the incident, which took place on Monday night in Edgbaston.

The force said in a statement: “We’re investigating after a man was set alight on Brixham Road in Edgbaston, Birmingham, just after 7pm.

“It’s believed the man, who was walking home from Dudley Road Mosque, was approached by a man.

“He spoke to him briefly before spraying him with an unknown substance and then his jacket was set alight, causing burns to his face.

“He was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are thankfully not believed to be life-threatening.”

Officers are aware of a video posted on social media “showing a man being set alight, and we’re examining it as part of our investigations”, the statement added.

Superintendant James Spencer said: “Our officers have been working through the night to establish what happened and who is responsible.

“We’re examining CCTV and speaking to witnesses and are determined to find out who is responsible.

“I’ve been speaking to people this morning, and so I know just how concerned they are and that people are after answers.

“We are determined to find the person responsible and get those answers as soon as possible, and I’d urge the community to work with us and to avoid any speculation at this stage.”

Extra officers will be in the area today to speak to the community and to provide reassurance.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force website, or to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.