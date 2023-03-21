Boris Johnson news – live: Ex-PM submits Partygate defence dossier as row grows over ‘intimidation’
Johnson told to ‘be serious for once’ this week as Sunak allies fear return of Tory ‘psychodrama’
Boris Johnson has submitted his defence dossier to the committee investigating whether he knowingly misled parliament over Partygate, as a row intensifies over accusations of his allies attempting to “discredit” the probe.
The body wants to publish the dossier – submitted ahead of Wednesday’s televised hearing – as soon as possible, The Independent understands.
Meanwhile, No 10 has warned that Mr Johnson’s allies should not interfere or put undue pressure on the committee, as Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer backed an attack by his frontbencher Thangam Debbonaire in which she warned it was vital the probe could be conducted “without intimidation”.
But with some of the former PM’s allies dubbing the inquiry a “witch hunt” and pressuring Tory MPs on the committee to quit, Tory peer Lord Cruddas went so far as to call on the prime minister to intervene “because there is a conflict of interest” over former civil servant Sue Gray.
He said: “The crivileges Committee should not proceed until the Sue Gray story around her report is cleared up. Stop treating the electorate with contempt.”
ICYMI: Boris Johnson urged to ‘tell the truth’ on Partygate, as two-thirds of voters demand exit as MP if he lied
Boris Johnson has been urged to “tell the truth” and “be serious for once” at this week’s Partygate grilling, as Tory MPs fear the televised hearing risks reigniting Tory psychodrama after a good few weeks for Rishi Sunak.
The former Tory PM is fighting to save his career as he hunkers down with his legal team to prepare for Wednesday’s four-hour showdown on whether he lied to parliament about his knowledge of rule-breaking parties during Covid.
Boris Johnson should quit as MP if he lied over Partygate, says two-thirds of public
Exclusive: 67% voters want ex-PM to stand down if inquiry finds he misled, poll finds
Politics explained: Can Boris Johnson escape punishment at Partygate inquiry?
Boris Johnson is addicted to getting himself into trouble. The former Tory leader has made a strange habit of tripping up and falling into avoidable scandals throughout his political career.
Adam Forrest has more:
Can Boris Johnson escape punishment at Partygate inquiry?
The former PM faces a grilling on Wednesday. Does he have enough evidence to avoid destruction? Adam Forrest takes a closer look
The week that could decide Boris Johnson’s fate as an MP
Boris Johnson and the Partygate scandal are back in the headlines this week as a committee of MPs rules on whether or not the former prime minister essentially lied to parliament when he said Covid rules were followed in Downing Street during lockdown.
The cross-party privileges committee has already said, in an interim report, that there is evidence showing that rule breaches would have been “obvious” to Mr Johnson, who was forced to resign last year partly due to the affair.
If the committee found that Mr Johnson did indeed knowingly mislead MPs, and was therefore in contempt of parliament, this would set in chain a series of events that could potentially bring an end to the Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP’s political career.
MPs could hand Mr Johnson a suspension if he is found guilty. A suspension of more than 10 days would give Mr Johnson’s constituents the opportunity to remove him as their MP in a by-election.
Here’s how the week ahead is shaping up.
The week that could decide Boris Johnson’s fate as an MP
Former prime minister is accused of misleading MPs over Partygate scandal
Watch: Boris Johnson's repeated denials and excuses
Boris Johnson accused of ‘bullying’ and intimidation of Partygate inquiry MPs as he hands over defence
Boris Johnson and his allies have been accused of trying to “bully” and intimidate an investigating committee of MPs ahead of his showdown televised grilling on Partygate on Wednesday.
Senior Conservatives joined Labour in urging the Johnson camp to stop “disgraceful” efforts to undermine the privileges committee – warning that it “borders on contempt of parliament”.
Mr Johnson’s legal team finally handed a defence dossier to the committee on Monday, but his rebuttal of allegations that he lied to parliament is not expected to be published until Tuesday after redactions are made.
Boris accused of ‘bullying’ Partygate inquiry MPs as he hands over defence
Former PM warned ‘desparate and disgraceful’ efforts to attack committee will backfire
Sean O’Grady: The rise, fall and rise again of Boris Johnson
Did he lie to parliament and will he be forced into a by-election? Sean O’Grady looks into the ex-PM’s comeback options.
The rise, fall and rise again of Boris Johnson
Did he lie to parliament and will he be forced into a by-election? Sean O’Grady looks into the ex-PM’s comeback options
Sunak gives Tories a lift but Johnson is a negative, says polls expert
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appears to be “pulling up” the Tories’ poll ratings while Boris Johnson remains a “serious negative” for most voters, according to one elections expert.
Lord Hayward, a Conservative peer, said the party was not “out of the woods” but there were signs of progress ahead of crucial council elections in England next month.
In a pre-election presentation for journalists, he said that while voters had not forgotten the “partygate” scandal, it was having a “diminishing” impact on perceptions of the Conservatives.
Read the full story here:
Sunak gives Tories a lift but Johnson is a negative, says polls expert
Lord Hayward said he still expects the Conservatives to lose seats in local council elections in England in May.
Boris Johnson battles for political life ahead of showdown Partygate grilling
Boris Johnson is hunkered down with his legal team this weekend to get ready for an extraordinary televised grilling by MPs that will decide his political fate.
The former Tory prime minister is scrambling to save his career ahead as he gets ready for Wednesday’s four-hour showdown hearing on whether he lied about Partygate in parliament.
Our political correspondent Adam Forrest reports:
Boris Johnson battles for political life ahead of showdown Partygate grilling
Former PM will hand over 50-page dossier to cross-party privileges committee
ICYMI | Johnson’s defence for Partygate questioning is ‘robust’, says Oliver Dowden
Boris Johnson urged to ‘tell the truth’ on Partygate, as two-thirds of voters demand exit as MP if he lied
Boris Johnson has been urged to “tell the truth” and “be serious for once” at this week’s Partygate grilling, as Tory MPs fear the televised hearing risks reigniting Tory psychodrama after a good few weeks for Rishi Sunak.
The former Tory PM is fighting to save his career as he hunkers down with his legal team to prepare for Wednesday’s four-hour showdown on whether he lied to parliament about his knowledge of rule-breaking parties during Covid.
Our political correspondent Adam Forrest and Whitehall editor Kate Devlin have more:
Boris Johnson should quit as MP if he lied over Partygate, says two-thirds of public
Exclusive: 67% voters want ex-PM to stand down if inquiry finds he misled, poll finds
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies