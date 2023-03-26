Boris Johnson news – latest: Michael Gove says former PM is ‘man of integrity’
‘Boris Johnson is a man of integrity,’ Levelling up secretary Michael Gove agreed on Sophy Ridge on Sunday
When questioned on the show this morning about whether he thinks the former prime minister is a man of integrity, Mr Gove replied: “I think that Boris is someone who puts the country first, yes,”
It comes as Mr Johnson is under investigation by the Commons privileges committee over whether he deliberately or recklessly misled the Commons with his statements about Partygate.
MPs investigating whether the former prime minister intentionally misled parliament over his understanding of parties in Downing Street during the pandemic could recommend a suspension of more than 10 days, triggering a contest for his Uxbridge constituency.
Mr Johnson is now preparing for a “worst case” scenario in which he has to fight a by-election he is expected to lose, allies have said.
Boris Johnson will step up campaigning in his constituency as concerns grow that he will face a by-election within months if he is found to have deliberately misled Parliament over Downing Street lockdown parties (Thomas Kingsley writes).
It comes after Tory polling guru Lord Hayward warned the former prime minister would lose his Uxbridge and Ruislip seat if he is punished severely by the cross-party committee and forced to fight for his seat.
According to The Times, Mr Johnson is planning for the “worst-case scenario”– that the committee imposes a 10-day suspension from the Commons, which could trigger a by-election.
Effect of Brexit on economy on ‘magnitude’ of pandemic, OBR chairman says
The effects of Brexit on the economy is on the “magnitude” of the coronavirus pandemic, the chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said.
Richard Hughes told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “We think that it in the long run (Brexit) reduces our overall output by around 4% compared to had we remained in the EU.
“I’ve struggled to put it in any kind of sensible context.
“It’s a shock to the UK economy of the order of magnitude to other shocks that we’ve seen from the pandemic, from the energy crisis.”
Labour ‘want to see’ laughing gas banned, shadow cabinet minister says
Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said Labour “want to see” laughing gas banned.
She told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “I think we want to see it banned as well because I think it does cause a huge amount of littering, of disruption and of anti-social behaviour challenges as well.”
Could be 5 years before people’s spending power recovers to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, OBR chairman says
It could be five years before people’s spending power recovers to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels ,the chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said.
Richard Hughes told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “I think we’re seeing clearly the biggest squeeze on living standards we’ve faced in this country on record.
“But we do expect, as we get past this year and we go into the next three or four years, that real income starts to recover.
“But it’s still the case that people’s real spending power doesn’t get back to the level it was before the pandemic even after five years, even by the time we get to the late 2020’s.”
He added: “It’s partly because UK growth has been held back by a range of supply constraints on some of the key drivers of growth.
“We’ve lost around 500,000 people from the labour force, we’ve seen stagnant investment since 2016 and also our productivity has slowed dramatically since the financial crisis and not really recovered.”
Shadow culture secretary ‘appalled and sickened’ by Led by Donkeys revelations
Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said she was “pretty appalled and sickened” by the revelations that Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng agreed to work for thousands of pounds per day for a fake South Korean firm after being duped by campaign group Led by Donkeys, adding “there is a problem with the rules”.
She told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “There is a problem with the rules. I think no-one can watch that video and see these reports without feeling sickened quite honestly at them parading themselves around, trying to get extra paid political consultancy because that’s what that is and that’s why we’ve been calling for an end to second jobs for MPs, an end to these paid political consultancy roles.
“Being an MP is absolutely a full-time job, it’s not just a full-time job, it’s a whole lifetime commitment and our constituents need us to be fully focused on that, not working out whether we’ve got other interests and whether we are pursuing other commercial ends in our doing our job.”
She added: “I was pretty appalled and sickened by those revelations and that’s why we’ll be re-doubling our efforts to try and get second jobs banned for MPs.”
Government set to ban laughing gas despite advice not to
Michael Gove accepted that ministers had been advised not to ban laughing gas but said the UK Government had taken a different view.
Told on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme that the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs had recommended not legally restricting its sale, c Mr Gove said: “It is the case that we need to be clear that there are types of activity, particular types of activity that cause distress to others in public which are unacceptable.
“Of course it is absolutely right that we uphold the law in this case.
“Yes, the advisory committee offered their advice but ultimately it is ministers who are responsible.
“And we believe collectively that it is absolutely vital that we deal with this scourge and in the same way.”
Mr Gove said ministers also wanted to bring in “extended drug testing of people who are responsible for criminal and anti-social activity”, adding: “We need to deal with it.”
Junior Doctors Committee chair accuses Health Secretary of 'penny pinching'
Dr Robert Laurenson on told Sophy Ridge on Sunday that health secretary Steve Barclay was “pinching pennies” in their ongoing pay dispute.
He said: “We have a healthcare crisis. We are trying to approach this from a position of healthcare and Mr Barclay is just trying to pinch pennies.
“I think if you asked the average person on the street if they would be happy to pay a doctor £19-an-hour, I think you get a resounding yes.”
Dr added Laurenson added they were “happy to get around the table” and discuss the pay dispute with the Government.
Led By Donkeys campaign group ‘within the rules,’ says Michael Gove
A Cabinet minister said those MPs caught up in a sting operation had been operating “within the rules” after former government ministers Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng told a fake Korean company set up by campaign group Led By Donkeys that their consultancy rate was £10,000 per day.
Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme that it was “important” that “every MP operates in a way that is transparent”.
He said: “When Members of Parliament do work that complements the work they do in the House of Commons, then it is absolutely vital that we know who is paying them, what they earn and that is what the register (of MPs’ interests) is there for.”
Mr Gove added: “On this occasion, I think it is pretty clear that things that were offered and considered were within the rules.
“But inevitably all of us will reflect on this and think the first duty of a Member of Parliament is towards their constituents.
“And ultimately, the really important thing is, is an MP delivering for their constituents, is a Member of Parliament doing everything they can to put public service first?”
‘Ofsted do a great job,’ says former education secretary
“Ofsted do a great job,” the former education secretary Michael Gove told Sophy Ridge on Sunday.
It comes after headteacher Ruth Perry took her own life while waiting for a negative Ofsted inspection report.
Mr Gove said: “When you are talking about circumstances where a clearly public spirited talented person has taken their life, you have to have respect for her example and her family.
“I do think, however, that Ofsted provides a vital role in providing information on which schools are performing well and which schools are not and require intervention.
“There is one issue that we need to reflect on and look at. If a school is found to have failed its safeguarding criteria, that is what is called a limiting judgement and that means it is inadequate overall, even if its teaching is good.
“Ofsted do a great job.
“Amanda Speilman is committed to helping teachers. I fear that some of those objecting to transparency have a problem with high standards.”
‘The government has its foot on the throat of the BBC,’ says shadow culture secretary
‘The government has its foot on the throat of the BBC,’ the shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell has said.
The Shadow Culture Secretary told Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “I think there are some perception challenges in that regard.
“The reason that I have launched this independent review today is that the BBC does face a number of headwinds.
“We support a publicly funded broadcaster in this country.
“This government have basically put the BBC under threat.
“Its independence is constantly being called into question and that’s why I want this panel to ensure the future of the BBC.
“This government is trying to keep its foot on the throat of the BBC.”
