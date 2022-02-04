A man who stabbed a fellow farm worker in the neck after a row over spicy food has been jailed for five years.

Dean Loughran, 48, attacked Reda Gabarron with a kitchen knife after sparking an argument by squirting hand sanitiser into his meal, a court heard.

The row took place in the communal kitchen of the farm in Crediton, Devon, where both men were living and working in 18 March 2020.

The 31-year-old victim was making food he intended to share with the defendant when they had a disagreement over Loughran’s request to add more spice.

Mr Gabarron went to get the additional ingredient from his room, but when he returned he found Loughran squirting hand sanitiser into the meal.

This provoked an argument before Loughran picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Mr Gabarron in the neck.

The 31-year-old was treated at hospital and needed stitches for the wound. The blade missed any major arteries or veins.

Loughran, of no fixed abode, admitted a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was sentenced to five years and four months in prison, with a three-year extended licence, at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday 3 February.

The judge told Loughran he posed a danger of serious harm to the wider public, despite seeking help for drug and alcohol dependency.

Detective Sergeant Simon Andrews, of Mid Devon CID, said: “This was a nasty incident. The fact that the victim was stabbed in the neck could potentially have had fatal consequences.

“The prison term handed to Loughran by the judge also reflects the lack of remorse shown by the defendant and the need to protect the wider community.

“This sentencing is a reflection of the serious nature of the offence and a warning to others about how seriously police and the courts take knife crime.”

