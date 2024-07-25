Support truly

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside a Rochdale police station overnight after video emerged showing an officer kicking and stamping on a man’s head.

Demonstrators chanted “shame on you” and reportedly let off fireworks outside the station where four men were taken in handcuffs after their chaotic arrests on Tuesday evening at Manchester Airport.

The shocking footage, shared widely on social media, appeared to show a Taser-wielding officer kick a man in the face before stamping on his head as the suspect lay on the floor with his arms by his side.

The incident was captured on camera ( X )

The same officer then pointed a Taser at another man who had his hands behind his head. He appeared to land a blow to the back of his neck as he was taken to the terminal floor.

Greater Manchester Police - which said it understood people’s “immense feeling of concern” - has since removed the officer from operational duties and has referred itself to the police watchdog for investigation.

The force said its officers had been called to Terminal 2 of the airport at 8.25pm on Tuesday following reports of a fight.

It said while trying to arrest a suspect, three of its officers were violently attacked and punched to the ground. One officer suffered a broken nose and all three needed hospital treatment.

“As the attending officers were firearms officers, there was a clear risk during this assault of their firearms being taken from them,” a spokesman for the force said.

But former Scotland Yard superintendent Nusrit Mehtab urged Greater Manchester Police to suspend the officer and slammed his response as “horrendous”.

“It was not proportionate, it was not justifiable, and it certainly wasn’t reasonable”, Ms Mehtab told Sky News on Thursday morning.

Greater Manchester Police has since removed an officer from operational duties and referred itself to the police watchdog for investigation ( Twitter )

“The kick, because he raised his head was horrendous enough, and then the stamping on the head, those two combined cannot ever be justified.

“GMP are absolutely right to remove this officer from operational duty. I would go as far to say this officer should be suspended.”

Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson said she was aware of the footage and has called on the force to keep her updated.

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham also said he had watched the “disturbing” footage and he had raised his concerns with the force’s chief.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said: “A protest held last night outside Rochdale Police Station about our response at Manchester Airport has concluded safely, without incident.

“We understand the immense feeling of concern and worry that people feel about our response and fully respect their right to demonstrate their views peacefully.

“We have already referred our actions to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and will be in further discussions with them today.

“We have spent the evening listening to community feedback and will continue to engage with communities and elected members to maintain strong partnership links and understand local views.”