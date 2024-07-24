Support truly

A police officer has been removed from operational duties after a video emerged of an officer kicking a man’s face before stamping on the head during an arrest at Manchester Airport.

Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry described the footage, which has been widely shared on social media, as “truly shocking, and that people are rightly extremely concerned about”.

The mobile phone video from Tuesday appears to show a taser-wielding officer kick a man in the face before bringing his boot down on his head as the suspect lies on the floor with his arms by his side.

He kneels on the suspect’s back as a woman shouts at police to stop.

The same officer then points a taser at another man who has his hands behind his head. He appears to land a blow to the back of his neck as he is taken to the terminal floor.

On Wednesday night, Ass Chf Cons Chaudhry said: “One male officer has been removed from operational duties and we are making a voluntary referral of our policing response to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

Two men were seen being detained at Manchester Terminal 2 ( Twitter )

“During our response, three officers were assaulted.

“One female officer suffered a broken nose and the other officers were forced to the ground and suffered injuries which required hospital treatment.”

Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson posted on X, formerly Twitter: “I am aware of disturbing footage from an incident at Manchester Airport this afternoon and understand the public concern it has prompted.

“I have asked for a full update from Greater Manchester Police.”

GMP acknowledged concerns about “conduct within the video” and said firearms officers had been responding to reports of an altercation between members of the public in Terminal 2 at the airport.

In a statement, the force said: “Whilst attempting to arrest one of the suspects of the earlier altercation, three officers were subject to violent assault, where they were punched to the ground.

“A female officer suffered a broken nose and all three were taken to hospital for treatment.”

The statement added: “As the attending officers were firearms officers, there was a clear risk during this assault of their firearms being taken from them.

“Four men were arrested at the scene for affray and assault on emergency service workers.

“We acknowledge the concerns of the conduct within the video, and our Professional Standards Directorate are assessing this.”