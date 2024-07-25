Support truly

A police officer has been suspended from all duties following a “thorough review of further information” after a video emerged showing a man being kicked at Manchester Airport, police said.

The footage sparked protests outside Rochdale Police station on Wednesday night as hundreds gathered chanting “shame on you” after a Greater Manchester Police officer was filmed making the chaotic arrests on Tuesday evening.

The shocking video, shared widely on social media, appeared to show a Taser-wielding officer kick a man in the face before stamping on his head as the suspect lay on the floor with his arms by his side.

Footage of the incident sparked protests outside a police station ( Twitter )

The same officer then pointed a Taser at another man who had his hands behind his head. He appeared to land a blow to the back of his neck as he was taken to the terminal floor.

The force had initially said the video was being “assessed” by its professional standards department, later saying an officer had been removed from operational duties.

In an update on Thursday morning the force revealed the officer had been suspended as the police watchdog investigates the incident.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “Following a thorough review of further information that has become available in relation to an incident at Manchester Airport on Tuesday evening, Greater Manchester Police has suspended a police officer from all duties.

“A referral has now been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for a full independent investigation.

“We understand the deep concerns that have been widely raised with us, and will continue to meet and discuss these feelings with Greater Manchester residents and elected representatives, whilst this independent investigation takes place.”

The suspension comes after an estimated 200 demonstrators gathered to share their disgust at the footage in a protest on Wednesday night, which police said concluded “without incident”.

Fireworks were reportedly set off at the demonstration, with one protestor telling the crowd: “We’re no longer going to settle for this police brutality. We put our trust in the police and what do they do instead they inflict violence upon us when we surrender to them.”

The force said its officers had been called to Terminal 2 of the airport at 8.25pm on Tuesday following reports of a fight.

It said while trying to arrest a suspect, three of its officers were violently attacked and punched to the ground. One officer suffered a broken nose and all three needed hospital treatment.

“As the attending officers were firearms officers, there was a clear risk during this assault of their firearms being taken from them,” a spokesman for the force said.

An officer has been suspended from all duties while the police watchdog investigates the incident ( Twitter )

But former Scotland Yard superintendent Nusrit Mehtab urged Greater Manchester Police to suspend the officer and slammed his response as “horrendous”.

“It was not proportionate, it was not justifiable, and it certainly wasn’t reasonable”, Ms Mehtab told Sky News on Thursday morning.

A former Metropolitan Police chief superintendent suggested racism played a “significant part” in the “totally appalling” incident.

Dal Babu said the force used was “totally excessive” on a man who was “effectively defenceless”, adding: “I think racism played a significant part in this.”

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “This is a very, very serious incident, and at a time when trust in the police is so low, this is another example of an incident where people will be further concerned.

“In the old days, it used to be minorities, used to be LGBTQ people, used to be young people, but now I think no matter where you go, more and more people have less confidence in the police.”

Meanwhile ex-Met superintendent Leroy Logan described the officer as “a bit of a loose cannon” as he reacted to the footage on Good Morning Britain, describing the incident as “disproportionate” and “unnecessary”.

Ex-Met chief Leroy Logan said Manchester Airport police officer’s actions were ‘disproportionate and unnecessary’ ( Good Morning Britain )

Rochdale MP Paul Waugh said he was due to meet with the family involved on Thursday and he expects a “thorough and swift” investigation by the police watchdog.

He said: “The video footage of a Greater Manchester police officer kicking and stamping on a man in Manchester Airport is truly shocking and disturbing.

“Like many who have seen this clip, I am extremely concerned. I have had it confirmed that the man arrested is a Rochdale resident and I hope to meet the family as soon as possible.

“I have expressed my concerns directly to the Assistant Chief Constable this evening and have been in touch with Kate Green, Deputy Mayor for policing of Greater Manchester.”

On Thursday morning, Mr Waugh added to his statement, saying: “The police have said that while trying to arrest a suspect, three of their officers were attacked. They said that one officer suffered a broken nose and all three needed hospital treatment.

“Our armed police face a very difficult job every day, and will themselves expect the highest standards of conduct from their officers in carrying out that vital duty to protect all of us.

“It’s important that both the investigation by the police and the investigation into the police conduct now gather the full facts.”

Andy Burnham (James Speakman/PA) ( PA Archive )

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham appealed for “calm” after the protest, adding that the incident is a “fast-moving and complicated situation”.

Speaking to BBC RadioManchester, Mr Burnham said the video he had seen online was “very disturbing”.

He said: “Firstly, I would say that it is a fast-moving and complicated situation in a challenging location, obviously at the airport. It is not clear-cut, I would say, and there are issues for both sides in the situation.

“That said, here’s where I want to be really clear: it is right that the officer has been suspended. That is the right action, it is abundantly clear to me that the right steps have been taken.”

He added: “The investigation now needs to be allowed to proceed in a thorough and measured way because it has to be fair to everyone in the situation.”

