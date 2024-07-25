Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1721938722

Manchester Airport police - latest: Man who was stamped on has cyst on brain, says solicitor

Angry protesters stage demonstration outside mayor Andy Burnham’s office

Joe Middleton,Holly Evans,Barney Davis,Jane Dalton
Thursday 25 July 2024 21:18
Close
Police officer kicks man in face at Manchester Airport

A man whose head was stamped on by a police officer has a cyst on his brain, his family’s lawyer has said.

The officer been suspended from duty after a video emerged appearing to show Mohammed Fahir, 19, being kicked in the head on the floor at Manchester Airport.

The events prompted an angry protest outside Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham’s office on Thursday night, when around 100 people chanted “No justice, no peace” as they demonstrated with Black Lives Matter banners.

One protester told the crowd: “The fight for justice will be won, and it will be won on the streets of Rochdale.”

Police said three officers had been assaulted at the airport, including a female PC who suffered a broken nose, and four men were arrested.

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now investigating.

The MP for Mr Fahir’s family said they wanted justice to be done but have appealed for calm and said it was vital not to let extremists of any kind hijack events for their own ends.

1721937935

Man’s family want justice to be done, says MP

The MP for the family of the man kicked at Manchester Airport says they want justice to be done but have appealed for calm.

Paul Waugh’s statement reads: “I have spoken to the family involved in the incident at Manchester Airport on Tuesday night, and it is clear they are deeply traumatised by what happened. The family, who are my constituents in Rochdale, have two priorities.

“The first and most immediate priority is the health and wellbeing of their family members, including their mother.

“Their second priority is the need for justice to be done and seen to be done.

“But the family also want me to make it crystal clear that they have no political agenda, do not condone political violence, and do not want to take part in any protests. They wanted me to appeal for calm and I hope that appeal is heeded.

“And while there is clearly deep concern about this incident, there is also a vital need not to let extremists of any kind hijack these events for their own ends.

“The family have told me they certainly do not want to become the centre of a media circus, either. They want the privacy and time to allow them to heal, physically and mentally.

“This is a hard-working Rochdale family, some of whose members are police officers themselves and are therefore particularly shocked at what they have witnessed. They were grateful that I raised this in the House of Commons today, and I told them I will speak directly to the Home Secretary to pass on their deep concerns.”

Jane Dalton25 July 2024 21:05
1721937571

Don’t let extremists hijack this, say man’s family

The family of the man kicked at Manchester Airport say it is vital not to let extremists of any kind hijack events for their own ends, their MP has said.

Rochdale MP Paul Waugh said the family have no political agenda, do not condone political violence and do not want to take part in any protests.

Some members of the man’s are police officers themselves and are therefore particularly shocked at what they have witnessed, Mr Waugh told other MPs in the Commons.

Jane Dalton25 July 2024 20:59
1721937114

Protesters halt trams

Demonstrators briefly stopped trams from moving as they blocked a street. Some staged a sit-down protest.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Jane Dalton25 July 2024 20:51
1721934117

In pictures: Angry protesters

(Getty Images)
(James Speakman/PA Wire)
(Getty Images)
Jane Dalton25 July 2024 20:01
1721932745

Police officers move away from angry crowds. chanting ‘shame on you!'

Three police officers were seemingly outnumbered by the hundreds of activists chanting “Shame on you” at them in St Peter’s Square.

Dozens of officers were also seen getting out of riot vans further away from the main protest as they observe proceedings from a distance.

Barney Davis25 July 2024 19:39
1721932491

Lawyer hits back at Lee Anderson claiming the officer should get a medal

Akhmed Yakoob has hit back at Lee Anderson’s comments on the Manchester Airport video.

In response to the footage, Mr Anderson, who defected to Reform from the Conservatives earlier this year, said: “We need to back our police officers”.

“The message I’m getting loud and clear from my constituents is that they are fed up with seeing police dancing around rainbows and being nice to people.

“They want the police to do their job. I think these police yesterday should be commended. In fact, I’d give them a medal.”

Mr Yakoob fired back later on Thursday: “Lee Anderson what if this was your son lying there defenceless? Would you give the police officer a medal for being so barbaric and stamping on his head like that? No you wouldn’t. This is against civilisation here.”

Barney Davis25 July 2024 19:34
1721931865

‘It could be your mother’ Uncle of men injured in arrest speaks to activists

A man claiming to be the uncle of one of the victims thanked the crowds for turning up to the protest.

He said that what happened to his nephew was “absolutely shocking”.

Through a loudspeaker, he said: “It could be your mother, ladies and gentleman once again a massive thank you on behalf of the family from Rochdale”.

Barney Davis25 July 2024 19:24
1721931619

Protesters take over tram lines in Manchester city centre

Activists were spotted having a sit-in protest on the tram tracks in St Peter’s Square.

They chanted “No justice, no peace, No racist police” and banged drums bringing the tram network to a temporary halt during rush hour.

Commuters were eventually let out of the halted carriage to find an alternative way home.

Barney Davis25 July 2024 19:20
1721931273

‘The ball is now rolling’ Lawyer welcomes IOPC probe

Akhmed Yakoob, who has been representing the two injured men, has released a new video welcoming the IOPC investigation into the arrest.

He urged activists to have “a little bit of patience” as protests marched through Manchester city centre.

Barney Davis25 July 2024 19:14
1721929656

Pictures from Manchester city centre protest

Demonstrators could be heard chanting “Whose streets? Our streets!” and holding up Black Lives Matter signs as they began to march to St Peter’s Square.

(James Speakman/PA Wire)
(James Speakman/PA Wire)
(James Speakman/PA Wire)
Barney Davis25 July 2024 18:47

