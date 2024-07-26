Manchester Airport police - latest: Man who was kicked has ‘brain cyst’ says solicitor as family call for calm
Paul Waugh, the Labour MP for Rochdale, has met the with family and said they have appealed for ‘calm in all the communities’
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
The family at the centre of the Manchester Airport controversy are “traumatised“ and have appealed for calm, their MP has said.
An officer has been suspended from duty after a video emerged appearing to show Mohammed Fahir, 19, being kicked in the head on the floor at Manchester Airport.
Paul Waugh, the Labour MP for Rochdale, has met the with family. He told BBC Breakfast: “It’s clear from talking to them that they are traumatised. Lots of people saw that video clip and they are distressed by it.
Speaking to media outside Rochdale police station, the family’s solicitor Akhmed Yakoob said the condition of Muhammad Fahir Amaazhad, 19, had worsened and that a CT scan revealed a “cyst on his brain”.
The events prompted angry protests for a second night on Thursday, with roads and tram lines blocked in Manchester city centre and hundreds of protesters gathered outside Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham’s office.
Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now investigating.
Watch: Family at centre of Manchester Airport video are traumatised, MP says
Tram lines blocked as protests continue over Manchester airport police incident
There has been a second night of protests over the man kicked and stamped on by a police officer at Manchester Airport.
Roads and tram lines were blocked in Manchester city centre on Thursday night by people angry at the incident which has led to a Greater Manchester Police officer being suspended.
The family of the man are particularly shocked by what happened because some of their family members are police officers, newly elected Rochdale Labour MP Paul Waugh said after speaking to them.
Read more here:
Crowd protests outside Andy Burnham’s office after Manchester Airport video
Crowds protested outside Andy Burnham's office on Thursday, 25 July, after footage showing a police officer kicking a man in the head at Manchester airport emerged on social media. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said three of their officers had been assaulted, including a female PC who suffered a broken nose, and four men were arrested. GMP later confirmed that an officer had been suspended and Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) regional director Catherine Bates said a “thorough and robust” independent investigation into the incident would be conducted, later adding that the IOPC had received a second referral from GMP. The Manchester mayor has asked for calm, saying the “right and proper steps” had been taken.
Family at centre of Manchester Airport video are traumatised, MP says
The family at the centre of the Manchester Airport controversy are “traumatised”, their MP has said.
Paul Waugh, the Labour MP for Rochdale met the family after video footage appeared to show a man being kicked on the floor by a Greater Mancester Police officer in terminal two.
Mr Waugh told BBC Breakfast on Friday (26 July): “It’s clear from talking to them that they are traumatised. Lots of people saw that video clip and they are distressed by it.
“The police themselves said it was a distressing clip but just imagine if that was your brother or your son in that clip; you can imagine how distraught they are.”
Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now investigating.
Family at centre of Manchester Airport video are traumatised, MP says
The family at the centre of the Manchester Airport controversy are “traumatised”, their MP has said. Paul Waugh, the Labour MP for Rochdale met the family after video footage appeared to show a man being kicked on the floor by a Greater Mancester Police officer in terminal two. Mr Waugh told BBC Breakfast on Friday (26 July): “It’s clear from talking to them that they are traumatised. Lots of people saw that video clip and they are distressed by it. “The police themselves said it was a distressing clip but just imagine if that was your brother or your son in that clip; you can imagine how distraught they are.” Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now investigating.
ICYMI: Andy Burnham meets Home Secretary and police watchdog boss
In a statement, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said: “The Deputy Mayor and I have now had the opportunity to meet with both the Home Secretary and the regional director of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
“It was agreed that the IOPC investigation now under way will be carried out as swiftly as possible, will involve community stakeholders and will be truly independent.
“The precise arrangements will be set out by the IOPC.
“I hope this provides further reassurance to people that all the right steps are being taken, that all relevant issues will be fully considered and gives people confidence in the process as it moves forward.”
Labour MP warns that ‘extremists’ could exploit Manchester situation
Labour’s Rochdale MP has warned that “extremists” could try and exploit the situation that occurred at Manchester Airport.
The footage, filmed at Manchester Airport’s terminal two on Tuesday, appeared to show an officer kick and stamp on the head of a man who was lying face down on the floor, with a woman kneeling beside him.
Speaking the incident, Paul Waugh said: “Extremists of all kinds are going to try and exploit this and hijack it for their own ends and that is the last thing this town needs.
“So, it’s my job to make sure that that family, who have been quite dignified in their response to this, get their wishes, which is to see calm prevail, but also for justice to prevail.”
Asked what he expects to happen next, Mr Waugh said: “I really hope that if there are any protests that they are peaceful, but, that the family’s wishes are adhered to.
“People should listen to them. They’re at the centre of this, at the end of the day, and they are the people who say ‘look, please let us just get on and pursue the independent process now’.
“That’s our focus, as well as making sure that they get the right medical help for their family members.”
‘Everyone has the right to a fair hearing’ - police federation
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Federation said it noted the decision to suspend the officer involved in the incident at Manchester Airport.
He said: “The matter is now under investigation – everyone has the right to a fair hearing where all sides of the story are told and context is provided.
“As their staff association, we are supporting the officer concerned, and all of our colleagues who were involved in this incident, including those who were injured.
“We would also like to thank the many members of the public who have contacted us offering support for our hard-working colleagues doing a difficult and dangerous job. It is appreciated.”
Crowd protests outside Andy Burnham’s office after Manchester Airport video
Crowds protested outside Andy Burnham‘s office on Thursday after footage showing a police officer kicking a man in the head at Manchester airport emerged on social media.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said three of their officers had been assaulted, including a female PC who suffered a broken nose, and four men were arrested.
GMP later confirmed that an officer had been suspended and Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) regional director Catherine Bates said a “thorough and robust” independent investigation into the incident would be conducted, later adding that the IOPC had received a second referral from GMP.
The Manchester mayor has asked for calm, saying the “right and proper steps” had been taken.
Crowd protests outside Andy Burnham’s office after Manchester Airport video
Crowds protested outside Andy Burnham's office on Thursday, 25 July, after footage showing a police officer kicking a man in the head at Manchester airport emerged on social media. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said three of their officers had been assaulted, including a female PC who suffered a broken nose, and four men were arrested. GMP later confirmed that an officer had been suspended and Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) regional director Catherine Bates said a “thorough and robust” independent investigation into the incident would be conducted, later adding that the IOPC had received a second referral from GMP. The Manchester mayor has asked for calm, saying the “right and proper steps” had been taken.
Watch: Scan reveals man kicked by Manchester police officer has brain cyst, says lawyer
Tram lines blocked as protests continue over Manchester airport police incident
There has been a second night of protests over the man kicked and stamped on by a police officer at Manchester Airport.
Roads and tram lines were blocked in Manchester city centre on Thursday night by people angry at the incident which has led to a Greater Manchester Police officer being suspended.
The family of the man are particularly shocked by what happened because some of their family members are police officers, newly elected Rochdale Labour MP Paul Waugh said after speaking to them.
Read more here:
Tram lines blocked as protests continue over Manchester airport police incident
Footage appeared to show a police officer kick and stamp on the head of a man who was lying face down.
Family of man who appeared to be kicked by police appeal for calm
The family at the centre of the Manchester Airport police controversy have made an appeal for calm after a video appeared to show a man being kicked on the floor by an officer.
Rochdale Labour MP Paul Waugh told BBC Breakfast: “They have got no political agenda whatsoever.
“They are not going to attend any of these protests and they wanted me to issue an appeal for calm among all different types of communities in Rochdale.
“We have a history of unfortunate division in our town and we do not want to go back to those days.
“Their agenda is simply to find justice after this incident.”
He added: “More importantly, they are acutely aware there are extremists from all sides who are keen to hijack this incident and use it for their own ends – the family are not interested in that at all.”