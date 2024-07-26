✕ Close Police officer appears to kick man in face at Manchester Airport

The family at the centre of the Manchester Airport controversy are “traumatised“ and have appealed for calm, their MP has said.

An officer has been suspended from duty after a video emerged appearing to show Mohammed Fahir, 19, being kicked in the head on the floor at Manchester Airport.

Paul Waugh, the Labour MP for Rochdale, has met the with family. He told BBC Breakfast: “It’s clear from talking to them that they are traumatised. Lots of people saw that video clip and they are distressed by it.

Speaking to media outside Rochdale police station, the family’s solicitor Akhmed Yakoob said the condition of Muhammad Fahir Amaazhad, 19, had worsened and that a CT scan revealed a “cyst on his brain”.

The events prompted angry protests for a second night on Thursday, with roads and tram lines blocked in Manchester city centre and hundreds of protesters gathered outside Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham’s office.

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now investigating.