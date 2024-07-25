Crowd protests outside Andy Burnham’s office after Manchester Airport video

Crowds protested outside Andy Burnham's office on Thursday, 25 July, after footage showing a police officer kicking a man in the head at Manchester airport emerged on social media.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said three of their officers had been assaulted, including a female PC who suffered a broken nose, and four men were arrested.

GMP later confirmed that an officer had been suspended and Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) regional director Catherine Bates said a “thorough and robust” independent investigation into the incident would be conducted, later adding that the IOPC had received a second referral from GMP.

The Manchester mayor has asked for calm, saying the “right and proper steps” had been taken.