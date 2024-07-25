Brothers from Manchester Airport video seen for first time since police incident

Brothers at the centre of the Manchester Airport video have been seen for the first time since the police incident.

A Greater Manchester Police officer has been suspended from all duties after a video emerged showing a man being kicked at Manchester Airport.

This prompted hundreds of demonstrators to gather outside a Rochdale police station on Wednesday (24 July) as hundreds gathered chanting: “Shame on you”.

Lawyer Akhmed Yakoob, who is representing the two men seen being arrested in the footage said “justice has to prevail”.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “We understand the deep concerns that have been widely raised with us, and will continue to meet and discuss these feelings with Greater Manchester residents and elected representatives, whilst this independent investigation takes place.”