Man who fell to death from tower block was being arrested over child abuse images

A man fell from the ninth floor of a tower block moments after he was reportedly told he was being arrested on suspicion of possession of indecent images of children.

The suspect, in his 40s, was being detained at a flat in Roach Court, Manchester after a police raid when he is said to have asked arresting officers if he could retrieve an item of clothing.

Seconds later he plummeted out of the window landing on the pavement of the Collyhurst estate on Tuesday night.

A police source told the Manchester Evening News the man fell to his death after he had been told his arrest concerned the alleged possession of indecent images of children.

When asked what the man was being arrested on suspicion of a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) spokesman directed The Independent to the police watchdog Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

A woman who lives on the ground floor of Roach Court said: “I walked into the kitchen and saw police tape outside and a body on the ground. It’s really shocked me. I can’t stop thinking about it.

“He was wearing black trousers and a white shirt.”

An IOPC spokesperson said on Wednesday: “We have begun an independent investigation into an incident involving GMP officers on Tuesday (February 20) in Collyhurst, north Manchester. Officers attended an address on Hamerton Road, at around 7pm, and whilst there, a man fell from a property.

“Officers and paramedics provided medical assistance to the man at the scene, but he sadly died. We received a mandatory referral from the force following the incident and IOPC investigators were sent to attend the scene and the police post-incident procedures.

“An independent investigation was declared earlier today. Our investigation is in its initial stages and our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends all those affected by his death.”

In a statement released on Tuesday night, GMP said: “On Tuesday 20 February 2024, at around 7pm, Greater Manchester Police executed a warrant at a property on Hamerton Road, Manchester in connection with a criminal investigation. A short time later, a male who was in the property at the time fell from a height.

The force added: “Despite the best efforts of the officers in attendance and paramedics, he was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“In line with normal procedure, the incident has been referred to the force’s Professional Standards Directorate and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

The watchdog’s investigators have visited the scene and are launching an independent investigation into the death.