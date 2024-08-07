Rioter cries in court as he admits attack on Black man in Manchester

Support truly

A rioter who attacked a Black man during far-right disorder in Manchester cried in court as he admitted carrying out the attack..

Liam Ryan, 28, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, wept as he entered a guilty plea following disturbances in Piccadilly Gardens in the city centre on Saturday.

Prosecutors at Manchester Magistrates’ Court said Ryan had played an “active role” in the Piccadilly Gardens disorder and could be seen “aiming a punch towards the male involved”.

He was remanded into custody and is expected to be sentenced next week.

Three other men appeared in court in relation to the same incident.

Shaun Holt, 42, David Green, 41, and Andrew Phillips, 27, were not required to enter a plea to the same charge after the Piccadilly Gardens disorder.

District Judge Jane Hamilton remanded the three men into custody to appear at Manchester Crown Court on September 11.