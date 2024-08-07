Rioters become first jailed over far-right disorder in Southport and Liverpool

Support truly

Three men have become the first to be jailed over the Southport and Liverpool riots amid ongoing unrest across England and in Northern Ireland.

In the longest prison sentence so far over the far-right disorder, Derek Drummond, 58, was sentenced to three years in prison after punching a police officer during the riot that erupted in Southport following the fatal knife attack on three young girls in the town on 29 July.

Drummond, of Pool Street, Liverpool, previously pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker, after he punched an officer in the face and was later seen dismantling a wall and throwing bricks towards police.

He was one of three men to be jailed at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday – alongside Declan Geiran and Liam James Riley who were sentenced to 30 months and 20 months in prison respectively after Geiran tried to set a police van alight and Riley threw rocks and bricks at police.

Riley, of Walton Road, Kirkdale, Liverpool, and Geiran, of Kelso Road, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to violent disorder following the riots in Liverpool city centre, with Geiran also admitting to arson of a police vehicle.

Derek Drummond, 58, of Pool Street, Southport, has been sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to three years in prison ( Merseyside Police )

Commenting on the sentences for the trio, senior district crown prosecutor Jonathan Egan said: “The three men sentenced today are the tip of the iceberg, and just the start of what will be a very painful process for many who foolishly chose to involve themselves in violent unrest. Many of those involved will be sent to prison for a long time.”

Assistant Chief Constable Paul White added: “I hope the speed with which the wheels of justice have turned makes it very clear to anyone considering getting involved in disorder that they could find themselves in a prison cell very soon after.”

Further suspects are set to appear in court in connection with widespread violent disorder on Wednesday.

Declan Geiran, 29, of Kelso Road, Liverpool, has been sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to 30 months in prison ( Merseyside Police )

The court appearances come as police are braced for more than 100 protests across the country tonight as far-right groups target immigration services, The Independent understands.

Officers are also expecting more than 30 counter-protests, as 6,000 riot officers prepare for another evening of potential unrest.

Following the sentencing of Drummond, ACC White said: “Drummond took to the streets of a town still reeling from the devastating news that three young children had been killed at a dance class. He engaged in destructive and threatening behaviour that inflicted fear and destruction on an area grieving and in shock.

Liam Riley, 40, of Walton Road, Liverpool, has been sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to 20 months in prison ( Merseyside Police )

“We deployed police officers to the area to protect the public. They showed immense courage in the face of terrible aggression, and Drummond chose to assault them. These were officers whose colleagues had just a day earlier faced unspeakably tragic scenes on Hart Street as they tended to victims and detained a man later charged with murdering three children.

“Drummond’s disgusting behaviour that day has got him exactly where he belongs – in a prison cell. He has deprived himself of his liberty and left his family counting the cost of his actions.”

Following the sentencing of Geiran, ACC White said: “Police officers were deployed to Liverpool city centre after hundreds of people gathered at the Pier Head, and began to move across the city throwing rocks at and assaulting officers, damaging property and bringing fear to people of all ages visiting our city.

Riot police hold back protesters near a burning police vehicle after disorder broke out on 30 July in Southport ( Getty )

“Geiran not only engaged in this despicable behaviour, he was then seen trying to set fire to a police van. That van had to be taken off the road for repairs, leaving officers short of a vehicle that is a vital part of their ability to attend incidents and protect the public.”

Following the sentencing of Riley, ACC White added: “Riley was heavily involved in disorder that brought violence, fear and destruction to the streets of our city. This disorder left officers injured and families running for safety. It was mindless, reckless and frankly disgraceful. Riley now has plenty of time in a prison cell to reflect on the impact of his actions.”