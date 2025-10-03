Manchester synagogue latest: Police name terrorist attack suspect as 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie

Manchester synagogue attack: Everything we know so far

Police have named the suspect behind a terrorist attack on a synagogue in Greater Manchester that left two people dead as Jihad Al-Shamie.

Al-Shamie, 35, was shot dead by police seven minutes after officers were alerted to the car and stabbing attack on Thursday morning.

Police said he was wearing a vest that looked like an “explosive device”, which was later found to be not be “viable”.

Two men aged in their 30s and a woman in her 60s have also been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in connection with the killings.

It is understood that Al-Shamie’s name has not appeared in initial searches of police and security service records, and he is not thought to have been under current investigation.

Sir Keir Starmer has condemned the “vile” attack as he said Britain “must defeat” rising antisemitism.

The prime minister, who visited the synagogue on Thursday evening, said: “While this is not a new hate, this is something Jews have always lived with, we must be clear, it is a hatred that is rising once again, and Britain must defeat it once again.”