Man charged over death of 3-year-old girl in Manchester tram crash

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a three-year-old girl was killed in a crash between a van and a tram in Manchester at the weekend.

Rawal Rehman, 35, of Lambton Road, Manchester, will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Louisa Palmisano, known as Lulu, died after the collision on Mosley Street in the city centre on Saturday morning.

Lulu’s parents, who were visiting Manchester for the weekend, paid tribute to her.

In a statement issued by GMP, they said: “Louisa (Lulu) was the sweetest, kindest, and most generous little girl.

“She was full of creativity and joy, and she absolutely loved going to nursery every day.

“Her absence has left a devastating void in our family – she was our only child, our whole world.

“We were simply enjoying a happy family day out in Manchester when this unimaginable tragedy struck.

“In an instant, our lives were shattered beyond repair.

“The pain of losing her is unbearable, and we miss her more than words can ever express.”