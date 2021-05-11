A man has been arrested after a police officer suffered serious facial injuries during last week’s protest by Manchester United fans against the club’s owners, Greater Manchester Police said.

The 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, violent disorder and burglary, police said.

Officers took the man into custody after bringing a warrant to an address on the Wirral in Merseyside on Tuesday.

A police statement said: “The arrest was in relation to a breach of the Manchester United grounds and an officer who was left with a broken eye socket, broken nose and a slash to the face after an object was thrown at his face. He continues to receive medical treatment for his injuries.”