Manhunt after man, 57, stabbed by stranger in ‘random attack’ near Tower of London
Victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in stabbing
A manhunt has been launched after a 57-year-old man was stabbed in a random attack in central London.
Metropolitan Police officers were called to Trinity Square in Tower Hamlets just before 4pm on Tuesday after reports a man had been stabbed.
London Air Ambulance attended the scene and the man was taken to the hospital, while the attacker is still on the run.
The Met said initial enquiries suggested the man was attacked at random, with no items stolen from the victim and no indication he knew his attacker. The injuries are not life-threatening, the police said.
It also said the incident is not being treated as terror-related but members of the public should not approach the man if he is seen.
The force has now released an image of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.
Detective Sergeant Ben Stephenson, from Central East CID, said: “We are taking the unusual step of releasing this image very early in our investigation. We urgently want to locate this man.
“This appears to have been a random attack. No items were taken from the victim who did not appear to know his attacker.
“While we have no definite information to suggest there is any further risk to the public, given the nature of this incident we would urge anyone who sees this man, or recognises him, to call 999 and not approach him.”
Anyone calling 999 in relation to this incident should provide the reference 6655/11OCT.
