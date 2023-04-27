For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Detectives hunting for the partner of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock who was found dead in Glasgow have recovered a body.

Police Scotland said the body is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be that of her 36-year-old fiancé David Yates.

The body was found during searches of Mugdock Reservoir on Thursday, the force said.

Mr Yates was wanted in connection with the murder of the 35-year-old teacher, who was 29 weeks pregnant. Police confirmed on Thursday her unborn baby did not survive.

An investigation remains ongoing but nothing has been established so far to suggest anyone else was involved in Ms Sturrock’s death, police said.

Police divers at the scene at Mugdock Country Park (PA Wire)

Police divers had been involved in the search and large areas of the reservoir were cordoned off with police tape on Thursday, with officers standing guard.

Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said: “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy.

“We are providing her family with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time.”

Earlier, the headteacher at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow where Ms Sturrock worked said the school community is “devastated”.

Marelle Sturrock was 29 weeks pregnant (Facebook)

Fiona Donnelly said: “Marelle has been a much-loved member of our school community since her probationary year more than six years ago and has taught many year groups throughout her time at the school. We will all miss her so much.

“She was a lovely, kind, diligent and considerate person who loved and made time for everyone.

“Marelle used her artistic talents across the school and was our music champion who has been a key player in the success of our school choirs, with one of her classes going to see her on stage at The King’s (Theatre) in one of her many acting roles outside of school.

“We are a school community in mourning and are devasted by the tragic news of her death and pass on our deepest condolences to her family and friends as we all come to terms with our loss.”

Police searched Mugdock Country Park throughout Thursday (PA)

Parents at the school were told of the death in a letter on Wednesday and education psychologists are on hand to support pupils.

Ms Sturrock was from Wick, Caithness, but moved to Glasgow when she was 17 to pursue a career in the performing arts.

She later became a primary school teacher after completing her postgraduate diploma in education.