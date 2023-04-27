(PA)

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police investigating the suspicious death of a pregnant teacher are believed to be searching for her partner.

Marelle Sturrock, 35, was found dead at a property on Jura Street in Glasgow on Tuesday morning.

The 35-year-old, who was due to give birth in the summer, was a teacher at Sandwood Primary School.

Officers investigating her death have been searching for a missing man in the area of Mugdock Country Park near Milngavie.

It is understood that the man police are searching for is her partner, David Yates.

Officers said Ms Sturrock’s death was being treated as suspicious and inquiries remain ongoing.

In a statement, Police Scotland Det Ch Insp Cheryl Kelly said: “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, as well as everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“We are providing her family with support at this incredibly difficult time as our investigation to establish the full circumstances continues.”

She added there was “not believed to be any risk to the wider public” but anyone with information or concerns should contact police on 101.