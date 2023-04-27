Marelle Sturrock – latest: Police hunt for missing partner after pregnant teacher found dead in flat
Police are treating Marelle Sturrock’s death as suspicious
Police investigating the suspicious death of a pregnant teacher are believed to be searching for her partner.
Marelle Sturrock, 35, was found dead at a property on Jura Street in Glasgow on Tuesday morning.
The 35-year-old, who was due to give birth in the summer, was a teacher at Sandwood Primary School.
Officers investigating her death have been searching for a missing man in the area of Mugdock Country Park near Milngavie.
It is understood that the man police are searching for is her partner, David Yates.
Officers said Ms Sturrock’s death was being treated as suspicious and inquiries remain ongoing.
In a statement, Police Scotland Det Ch Insp Cheryl Kelly said: “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, as well as everyone affected by this tragic incident.
“We are providing her family with support at this incredibly difficult time as our investigation to establish the full circumstances continues.”
She added there was “not believed to be any risk to the wider public” but anyone with information or concerns should contact police on 101.
After news of Marelle Sturrock's death broke, officers descended on Mugdock Country Park, just outside the city in East Dunbartonshire, where they are searching for a man.
Police believe there is not any "risk to the wider public" with regards to the case.
