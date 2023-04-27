Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1682585897

Marelle Sturrock – latest: Police hunt for missing partner after pregnant teacher found dead in flat

Police are treating Marelle Sturrock’s death as suspicious

Emily Atkinson
Thursday 27 April 2023 09:58
Comments
(PA)

Police investigating the suspicious death of a pregnant teacher are believed to be searching for her partner.

Marelle Sturrock, 35, was found dead at a property on Jura Street in Glasgow on Tuesday morning.

The 35-year-old, who was due to give birth in the summer, was a teacher at Sandwood Primary School.

Officers investigating her death have been searching for a missing man in the area of Mugdock Country Park near Milngavie.

It is understood that the man police are searching for is her partner, David Yates.

Officers said Ms Sturrock’s death was being treated as suspicious and inquiries remain ongoing.

In a statement, Police Scotland Det Ch Insp Cheryl Kelly said: “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, as well as everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“We are providing her family with support at this incredibly difficult time as our investigation to establish the full circumstances continues.”

She added there was “not believed to be any risk to the wider public” but anyone with information or concerns should contact police on 101.

1682585628

No risk to wider public, say police as manhunt continues

After news of Marelle Sturrock’s death broke, officers descended on Mugdock Country Park, just outside the city in East Dunbartonshire, where they are searching for a man.

Police believe there is not any “risk to the wider public” with regards to the case.

In a statement, detective chief inspector Cheryl Kelly said: “A visible police presence will remain at both locations as our work continues.

“Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, as well as everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“We are providing her family with support at this incredibly difficult time as our investigation to establish the full circumstances continues.”

She added there was “not believed to be any risk to the wider public” but anyone with information or concerns should contact police on 101.

Emily Atkinson27 April 2023 09:53
1682585280

Police hunt for man after teacher found dead at Glasgow home

Police are searching for a man at a country park after a teacher was found dead nine miles away in Glasgow.

Marelle Sturrock, 35, was discovered at 8.40am on Tuesday in a property in Jura Street. Her death is being treated as suspicious.

Officers later descended on Mugdock Country Park, just outside the city in East Dunbartonshire, where they are searching for a man.

It is understood the man police are hunting down is Ms Sturrock’s partner, David Yates.

More on this story here:

Glasgow teacher Marelle Sturrock found dead as police hunt man

Police are treating Marelle Sturrock’s death as suspicious

Emily Atkinson27 April 2023 09:48

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in