For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Murder detectives hunting for the partner of a pregnant teacher found dead in Glasgow recovered a body on Thursday night.

The body of Marelle Sturrock, 35, was discovered on Jura Street in Glasgow on Tuesday morning.

Officers had been conducting an intensive search of Mugdock Country Park, around nine miles from Ms Sturrock’s home, and announced on Thursday that they had found a body at the nearby Mugdock Reservoir.

Marelle Sturrock, 35, was found dead at a property on Jura Street in Glasgow on Tuesday morning. (Facebook)

Mr Yates was wanted in connection with the murder of the 35-year-old teacher, who was 29 weeks pregnant. Police confirmed on Thursday her unborn baby did not survive.

An investigation remains ongoing but nothing has been established so far to suggest anyone else was involved in Ms Sturrock’s death, officers said.

Police divers had been involved in the search and large areas of the reservoir were cordoned off with police tape on Thursday, with officers standing guard.

From the location where Ms Sturrock’s was found, to the site of her partner’s abandoned vehicle, here is a map of all the locations in Glasgow:

View more

Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said: “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy.

“We are providing her family with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time.”

Earlier, the headteacher at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow where Ms Sturrock worked said the school community is “devastated”.

Marelle Sturrock with her partner David Yates (Facebook)

Police divers at the scene at Mugdock Country Park (PA)

Fiona Donnelly said: “Marelle has been a much-loved member of our school community since her probationary year more than six years ago and has taught many year groups throughout her time at the school. We will all miss her so much.

“She was a lovely, kind, diligent and considerate person who loved and made time for everyone.

“Marelle used her artistic talents across the school and was our music champion who has been a key player in the success of our school choirs, with one of her classes going to see her on stage at The King’s [theatre] in one of her many acting roles outside of school.

“We are a school community in mourning and are devasted by the tragic news of her death and pass on our deepest condolences to her family and friends as we all come to terms with our loss.”