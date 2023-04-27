Parents express shock at death of ‘lovely’ teacher Marelle Sturrock

Parents in Glasgow have expressed their shock at the death of teacher Marelle Sturrock.

The 35-year-old was 29 weeks pregnant when she was found dead at her home in Jura Street on Tuesday (25 April).

Her unborn baby did not survive.

Police Scotland have launched a murder investigation and confirmed that Ms Sturrock’s partner, David Yates, is wanted in connection with her death.

“She treated the kids like her own... She made them have confidence within themselves. She was a lovely person,” one parent said.

