Liveupdated1682668232

Marelle Sturrock – latest: Body found in search for missing partner of ‘murdered’ pregnant teacher

The body was recovered from Mugdock Reservoir after Sandwood primary school teacher Marelle Sturrock, 35, was found dead at a property on Jura Street in Glasgow on Tuesday morning

Emily Atkinson,Joe Middleton,Matt Mathers
Friday 28 April 2023 08:50
Marelle Sturrock: Body discovered in hunt for partner of pregnant teacher found dead

Police searching for the fiancé of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock who was found dead in Glasgow have recovered a body.

The body was found following searches of Mugdock Reservoir on Thursday, Police Scotland confirmed this evening.

He is yet to be formally identified but it is believed to be David Yates, 36, the force said. Ms Sturrock, 35, was found dead at a property on Jura Street in Glasgow on Tuesday morning.

She was 29 weeks pregnant at the time of her death. Police confirmed today that her unborn baby did not survive.

The force said earlier on Thursday that David Yates was wanted in connection with Ms Sturrock’s death, adding there was “no information to suggest anyone else has been involved”.

Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said: “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy. “We are providing her family with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time.”

1682668232

Dramatics group pays tribute to ‘one of our family'

An amateur dramatics club where Ms Sturrock had been a member since her teens have paid tribute to “one of our family”.

Wick Players said in a statement: “Some people have a light that shines from within, and Marelle’s talent shone through that aura and she followed her dream by doing drama and music studies at university.

“It is tragic that her young life has ended too soon.”

Matt Mathers28 April 2023 08:50
1682664550

Head teacher pays tribute to ‘lovely person'

The headteacher of a school where Ms Sturrock worked has paid tribute to her former colleague, who she described as a “lovely person”.

Fiona Donnelly, headteacher of Sandwood Primary in Glasgow, where Ms Sturrock had taught for six years, said the school was in a state of shock.

“We will all miss her so much. She was a lovely, kind, diligent and considerate person who loved and made time for everyone,” she said.

"Marelle used her artistic talents across the school and was our music champion who has been a key player in the success of our school choirs, with one of her classes going to see her on stage at The King’s Theatre in one of her many acting roles outside of school.

"We are a school community in mourning and are devastated by the tragic news of her death and pass on our deepest condolences to her family and friends as we all come to terms with our loss."

Matt Mathers28 April 2023 07:49
1682658000

Body recovered in search for missing fiance of pregnant teacher found dead

Detectives hunting for the partner of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock who was found dead in Glasgow have recovered a body.

Police Scotland said the body is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be that of her 36-year-old fiance David Yates.

Officers had been carrying out an intensive search of Mugdock Country Park, around nine miles from Ms Sturrock’s home, and announced on Thursday they had found a body at the adjacent Mugdock Reservoir.

Body recovered in search for fiancé of pregnant teacher found dead

The body was found during searches of Mugdock Reservoir

Joe Middleton28 April 2023 06:00
1682654400

Joe Middleton28 April 2023 05:00
1682647200

Joe Middleton28 April 2023 03:00
1682643600

Headteacher at school where pregnant teacher worked says community is ‘devastated'

The headteacher at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow where Ms Sturrock worked said the school community is “devastated”.

Fiona Donnelly said: “Marelle has been a much-loved member of our school community since her probationary year more than six years ago and has taught many year groups throughout her time at the school.

“We will all miss her so much.

“She was a lovely, kind, diligent and considerate person who loved and made time for everyone.

“Marelle used her artistic talents across the school and was our music champion who has been a key player in the success of our school choirs, with one of her classes going to see her on stage at The King’s (Theatre) in one of her many acting roles outside of school.

“We are a school community in mourning and are devasted by the tragic news of her death and pass on our deepest condolences to her family and friends as we all come to terms with our loss.”

Joe Middleton28 April 2023 02:00
1682640000

Floral tributes 'left outside property where pregnant teacher found dead’

Floral tributes and messages have reportedly been left outside the property where pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock was found dead on Tuesday morning.

According to the Glasgow Times, Ms Sturrock’s students have begun to leave flowers and heartfelt notes for their late teacher outside the Jura Street home.

One card read: “I will miss you loads.”

The newspaper also reports that a flag is being flown at half mast out Sandwood Primary School where she taught.

Joe Middleton28 April 2023 01:00
1682636369

Joe Middleton27 April 2023 23:59
1682630429

Joe Middleton27 April 2023 22:20
1682626829

Joe Middleton27 April 2023 21:20

