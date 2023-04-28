✕ Close Marelle Sturrock: Body discovered in hunt for partner of pregnant teacher found dead

Police searching for the fiancé of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock who was found dead in Glasgow have recovered a body.

The body was found following searches of Mugdock Reservoir on Thursday, Police Scotland confirmed this evening.

He is yet to be formally identified but it is believed to be David Yates, 36, the force said. Ms Sturrock, 35, was found dead at a property on Jura Street in Glasgow on Tuesday morning.

She was 29 weeks pregnant at the time of her death. Police confirmed today that her unborn baby did not survive.

The force said earlier on Thursday that David Yates was wanted in connection with Ms Sturrock’s death, adding there was “no information to suggest anyone else has been involved”.

Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said: “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy. “We are providing her family with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time.”