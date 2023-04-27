Police hunt missing fiancé after pregnant teacher ‘murdered’ in own home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched a murder probe into the death of a pregnant teacher as police search for her missing fiancé.

Officers are searching for David Yates after the body of Marelle Sturrock, 35, was found at 8.40am on Tuesday in a home in Jura Street, Glasgow.

She was 29 weeks pregnant and her unborn baby did not survive, Police Scotland confirmed this afternoon.

Officers are searching Mugdock Country Park and Mugdock reservoir, just outside the city in East Dunbartonshire, where Yates vehicle, a white Seat Ateca, was found on Tuesday.

Police divers have been involved in the search and large areas of the reservoir are cordoned off with police tape, with officers standing guard.

Marelle Sturrock, 35, (pictured) was found at 8.40am on Tuesday in a home in Jura Street, Glasgow (PA)

Police Scotland Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy. We are providing her family with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time.

“Her partner David Yates is wanted in connection with Marelle’s death. At this time we have no information to suggest anyone else has been involved.

“His vehicle, a white Seat Ateca, was found at Mugdock Country Park on Tuesday and an extensive search has been ongoing in the area since.

“The last confirmed sighting of David was on Sunday evening shortly after 8pm. His subsequent movements are unknown after his vehicle was left at Mugdock Country Park but there is nothing to suggest he has left the area.”

Ms Kilbane said there is not believed to be “any risk to the wider public” and police will remain at Jura Street and Mugdock Country Park as the investigation continues.

Police divers at the scene at Mugdock Country Park, East Dunbartonshire, as police continue their search for the fiancé of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock (PA)

The headteacher at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow where Ms Sturrock worked said the school community is “devastated”.

Fiona Donnelly said: “Marelle has been a much-loved member of our school community since her probationary year more than six years ago and has taught many year groups throughout her time at the school.

“We will all miss her so much.

Police are searching for David Yates (pictured with Marelle Sturrock) (Facebook)

“She was a lovely, kind, diligent and considerate person who loved and made time for everyone.

“Marelle used her artistic talents across the school and was our music champion who has been a key player in the success of our school choirs, with one of her classes going to see her on stage at The King’s (Theatre) in one of her many acting roles outside of school.

“We are a school community in mourning and are devasted by the tragic news of her death and pass on our deepest condolences to her family and friends as we all come to terms with our loss.”

A police cordon in place at Mugdock Country Park (PA)

Parents at the school were told of the death in a letter on Wednesday and education psychologists are on hand to support pupils.

Ms Sturrock was from Wick, Caithness, but moved to Glasgow when she was 17 to pursue a career in the performing arts.

She later became a primary school teacher after completing her postgraduate diploma in education.

Additional reporting by PA