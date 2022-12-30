For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The family of a 22-year-old killed in a collision on Christmas Day have paid tribute to their “princess”, as police arrested four men in connection with her death.

Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, named on Friday by the Metropolitan Police, died after the car she was travelling in crashed into a vehicle in Edgware, north London.

Two 29-year-old men and a 21-year-old man were arrested on Christmas Day, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

The Brazilian woman’s family has now launched a bid to raise funds to have her body flown back to her home country.

In a statement on the family’s GoFundMe page, they wrote: “Our dear Princess Mary tragically passed away this Christmas morning in a car accident in London, England.

“Respecting her mother’s wishes, she would like to bring her body back to Brazil so that she can rest in her hometown and close to her entire family.

“Thank you to everyone who helped us exceed the estimate for our beloved daughter Maria, our little star. Also to everyone who sent messages remembering beautiful memories. Our princess is very loved!”

So far the family has raised more than £18,950.

The crash occurred at around 3.45am on Sunday along Hendon Way, at the Brent Cross Flyover. The incident took place shortly after officers on patrol in a marked vehicle indicated for a car to stop in the vicinity of the area.

The vehicle drove off from police. There was no pursuit. A short time later, police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another car.

The occupants of the car that did not stop for police fled the scene on foot. Police say they are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information.

London Ambulance Service attended the Sunday crash, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 22-year-old died at the scene.

A man, the driver of the second car, suffered a head injury. His condition is not thought to be serious.

Anyone with information that could assist police, including any road users with dash cam footage, is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD933/25Dec. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

As is routine in these circumstances, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Donate to the family GoFundMe here.