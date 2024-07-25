Pictured: Lieutenant Colonel stabbed in knife attack near Kent barracks

Support truly

A British Army soldier who was stabbed in a horror knife attack has been named and pictured for the first time.

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Teeton is a long-standing serving member of the armed forces who has been been a course manager for almost six years at the 1 Royal School of Military Engineering Regiment.

The father-of-two was airlifted to hospital after he was attacked outside his home near Brompton Barracks on Tuesday evening.

The serviceman, who is in his 40s, remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Earlier this year he raised £2,500 for a veterans mental health charity ( Facebook )

Anthony Esan, who was arrested near his home in nearby Rochester, was later charged with Lt Col Teeton’s attempted murder and with posessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday wearing a grey T-shirt and was remanded in custody. He will next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on August 22.

Anthony Esan pictured arriving at Medway Magistrates Court ( Gareth Fuller/PA Wire )

According to a LinkedIn page, Lt Col Teeton has worked in various roles in the armed forces going back to 2001.

Earlier this year he raised nearly £2,500 for Combat Stress, a veterans mental health charity, by running the D-Day challenge in Normandy in June, a fundraising page showed.

He wrote ahead of the event: “In honour of our forefathers as well as current servicemen who have bravely fought to protect our way of life, I will be taking on the D-Day Challenge to raise vital funds for life-changing mental health treatment for veterans.”

After completing the gruelling challenge, he joked about passing out at the finishing line, and said in a video: “It was worthwhile... it’s a good amount of money to a fantastic charity.”

Head of the Army General Sir Roly Walker condemned the stabbing as “horrific”, while Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “shocked and appalled”.