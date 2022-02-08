More arrests in teenager murder probe
Six people have already been charged over the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Ramarni Crosby in Gloucester last December.
Three more teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Gloucester
Ramarni Crosby, known as Marni who was from the Frampton on Severn area of Gloucestershire suffered multiple stab wounds on the evening of December 15 2021.
He was pronounced dead at the scene in Stratton Road, Gloucester.
So far, six people have been charged with the killing.
Gloucestershire Police arrested a further three teenage boys on suspicion of murder on Tuesday morning, and they are currently being held in custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond said: “We are continuing to make significant progress in this investigation, but we would still like to hear from anybody with information about that evening and who has not already come forward.”
The arrests come the day after Ramarni’s funeral.
Hundreds of people attended a service at Gloucester Cathedral on Monday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.