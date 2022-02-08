More arrests in teenager murder probe

Six people have already been charged over the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Ramarni Crosby in Gloucester last December.

Tess de La Mare
Tuesday 08 February 2022 14:29
Three more teenagers have been arrested over the fatal stabbing of Ramarni Crosby in Gloucester in December (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
Three more teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Gloucester

Ramarni Crosby, known as Marni who was from the Frampton on Severn area of Gloucestershire suffered multiple stab wounds on the evening of December 15 2021.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in Stratton Road, Gloucester.

So far, six people have been charged with the killing.  

Ramarni Crosby was stabbed to death in Gloucester in December (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
Gloucestershire Police arrested a further three teenage boys on suspicion of murder on Tuesday morning, and they are currently being held in custody. 

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond said: “We are continuing to make significant progress in this investigation, but we would still like to hear from anybody with information about that evening and who has not already come forward.”

The arrests come the day after Ramarni’s funeral.

Hundreds of people attended a service at Gloucester Cathedral on Monday. 

