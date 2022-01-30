A man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of rape and assault following reports of violence against a young woman, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has said.

The force said the man, who is “in his twenties”, was still in custody just before 5pm – where he remains for questioning.

It comes after Manchester United suspended footballer Mason Greenwood following allegations made against him on social media.

GMP said it was made aware “of online images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence”.

“An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault,” the police statement explained.

Enquiries are ongoing, it added.

Earlier on Sunday, it was announced Greenwood would not return to training or play matches for the Premier League club for the time being.

A woman has accused Greenwood of a number of assaults after posting video, photographs and audio recordings on Instagram on Sunday morning. The posts have since been deleted.

Man United made the following statement in light of the posts: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media.

“We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

It later followed that up by announcing Greenwood had been suspended “until further notice”.

The 20-year-old, who made his Man United debut in 2019, has not responded to the allegations.